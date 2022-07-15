‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: Fans Have yet to Meet Yu-mi’s Final Love, Soonrok – Who Is He in the Webtoon?

The popular romance K-drama is nearing its end, and it already has fans’ hearts palpitating. Based on a webtoon, Yumi’s Cells Season 2 has hit some major storyline milestones. Not only does Yu-mi go through a tearful breakup with Babi, but Woong also still loves her. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episodes 11 and 12 have fans hoping for Babi, but Yu-mi’s endgame love, Soonrok, has yet to be seen.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 and webtoon.]

Babi confesses he still loves Yu-mi in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

Like the webtoon, there was trouble brewing in Babi and Yu-mi’s relationship when he took a job on Jeju Island. The butting in of a company intern named Da-eun causes a crack in their love story leading Yu-mi to end her relationship. But why? Yu-mi’s top dating rule is that she dislikes her significant other being swayed by another woman.

For Babi, the breakup breaks his heart, and he truly loved Yu-mi and still does. In Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episodes 11 and 12, fans see Babi and Yu-mi cross paths again. Babi comes clean, admits he is not over her, and misses her dearly. While having focused on her career, Yu-mi feels the same.

But one scene had fans gasping in shock. Yu-mi learns Babi lied again about his U.S. trip. He was in an accident on the way to the airport and decided not to tell her. He felt Yu-mi regrets getting back together. Yu-mi disagrees. Babi poses the big question: should they get married? They share a tearful kiss. The scene is an exact copy of the original webtoon.

Fans of the webtoon know well where this heartwarming and emotional reunion leads. Not to mention Yu-mi pushed Woong away from a possible relationship. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 has yet to hint at Yu-mi’s future love, Soonrok.

Soonrok is Yu-mi’s future editor and husband in the webtoon

The purpose of the K-drama was to show the evolution of Yu-mi through her various relationships. How she handles them and how each differs from the other. So far, both relationships have flaws, between why Woong broke up with her in season one and Yu-mi’s decision to end it with Babi.

But Yu-mi’s journey in her career is also meant to help establish her other future romance. Also, the marriage was teased in the first season. She is now a published author still making a name for herself. In the webtoon, Soonrok is an editor at the publishing company Yu-mi is a part of.

He becomes in charge of Yu-mi’s latest work. The character is introverted, quiet, curt, and professional. When he first meets Yu-mi, they are awkward toward each other due to Soonrok’s short answers. Soonrok is antisocial and prefers a relaxing day a home.

Over time, Yu-mi manages to get him to speak more. While Soonrok has a strict no-office romance policy, he begins to fall in love with her. Yu-mi also develops a crush. They date for some time and marry. But Yumi’s Cells has yet to introduce a hint of Soonrok besides his connection to Daeyong Ahn.

Will fans see Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2?

A few episodes are left until the end of Yumi’s Cells Season 2. So far, the K-drama follows the webtoon closely. Fans of the webtoon are aware that Yu-mi and Babi are not the endgame couple and wonder if Yumi’s Cells Season 2 will introduce Soonrok.

The K-drama changes the timeline of the webtoon story. In the webtoon, Yu-mi still is not an accomplished writer. She meets Daeyong Ahn only after breaking up with Babi a second time. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 instead has Yu-mi already established in her career.

If the K-drama follows a similar story, Yu-mi will realize she cannot continue dating Babi in the final episodes. With another breakup, she focuses on her career again and meets Soonrok as her new editor. A fan on Reddit believes they will not get a full-fledged romance story for Soonrok and Yu-mi in Yumi’s Cells.

“We think she’s going to stay single then we see her get introduced to a man called SoonRok in the last few minutes and we get a montage of them getting to know each other, dating and getting married interspersed with a monologue from Yumi,” explained the fan. But some fans feel it is a cop-out to Yu-mi’s end fairytale. According to Soompi, the creators confirmed multiple seasons, but a third season is unclear.

