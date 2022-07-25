‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: Fans Uncover the Mystery Actor Who Played Soonrok in the Finale

The hit summer K-drama Yumi’s Cells Season 2 aired its finale with a tantalizing cliffhanger. Based on an original webtoon, fans watched Yu-mi go through the woes of love, relationships, and personal growth. The second season told her of her love story with Babi, which ended not how fans expected. But the finale of Yumi’s Cells Season 2 introduced her future and last love, Soonrok. Fans uncovered the mystery man’s identity despite his face being a blur.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 finale.]

Yu-mi moves on and meets her future husband in the finale

While fans hoped Babi and Yu-mi were endgame, there were hints of a failing relationship. Not only did fans harbor ill feelings toward Da-eun for swaying Babi’s emotions, but they also started to see his faults. Yu-mi initially broke up with Babi because of it but later agreed to get back together.

Babi asks for her hand in marriage to make their relationship even more dramatic. Everything is going well until Da-eun calls Babi and Yu-mi sees it. Instead of being angry, Yu-mi is calm – a clear marker that her heart is no longer with Babi. After the final breakup, Yu-mi moves on with her career and life.

She finished her manuscript for her book and went to Ruby’s holiday party and a surprise party for her. At the end of the season, Yu-mi is introduced to Dae-young’s friend and colleague. Webtoon fans immediately realize the blurred man is Soonrok, Yu-mi’s last boyfriend, future fiancé, and husband.

In the first season of the K-drama, fans got a teaser that Yu-mi does get married, but his face was a mystery. While the webtoon confirms it is Soonrok, Yumi’s Cells Season 2 blurs his face and makes him an enigma. But fans have uncovered the real-life person who played the role.

Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 is played by an unknown actor

Leave it to die-hard fans to search high and low for the actor who played Soonrok in Yumi’s Cells Season 2. It is hard to believe how fans uncovered the actor’s identity with only a few blurry scenes. But fans know who he is, and he confirmed it on his Instagram.

Playing the guest role of Soonrok is actor Jeung Hoon. Per his Instagram, @jeunghoonn, the actor posted a photo alongside Kim Go-eun while filming the holiday party scene. Beyond the photo with Kim as proof, Jeung Hoon is also wearing the same grey suit seen in the K-drama.

The actor is already popular on social media, with over 21K followers on Instagram. But it is unclear if Jeung Hoon will keep his role as Soonrok for Yumi’s Cells or if he is a guest actor. The K-drama has not confirmed the casting of a Korean actor for the character or if there will be a third season.

Will fans see Soonrok fall in love with Yu-mi in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3?

From the get-go, the producers of Yumi’s Cells wanted to create multiple seasons. After the first season’s success, they were animate to continue the story in a second installment. But there has been no news of Yumi’s Cells Season 3 and whether it will explore Soonrok and Yu-mi’s final story.

Soonrok was officially introduced into the K-drama, and the webtoon gives him and Yu-mi a sweet story. According to Tap Comics, Soonrok is quite different compared to Babi and Woong. He works at the same publishing house as Yu-mi and becomes in charge of editing her work.

Soonrok is introverted, stoic, work-oriented, and would rather be at home. He officially meets Yu-mi when her contract is not in his office and goes to her workplace to get it. It is not love at first sight and an award encounter. While Soonrok has a “no romance in the workplace” policy, he begins to fall in love.

Fans will have to wait and see if Kim Go-eun will return to her leading role after Yumi’s Cells Season 2 and who will play Soonrok.

