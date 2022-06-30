‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 Shows Signs of Babi and Yu-mi’s Relationship Failing Like in the Webtoon

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is shaping up to be a worthwhile watch as Yu-mi (Kim Go-eun), and Babi (Jinyoung) are deep into their relationship. Going into the K-drama season, fans knew Yu-mi’s past relationship with Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) might pose a threat. While Babi and Yu-mi’s relationship is strong, Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is sprinkling details of what could lead to their breakup like in the webtoon.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 and webtoon.]

Yu-mi learns what Babi’s family does for a living in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

A lot goes on in the sixth episode of the second season. Yu-mi and Babi take on new levels of their relationship that excite Yu-mi’s frisky cell. The episode also has a catastrophic first meeting with the parents. In Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episode 6, Babi and Yu-mi get hot and frisky when her parents arrive.

It leads to awkward and not-so-perfect first introductions. But later on, Yu-mi’s mother questions if Babi comes from a well-off family because she overheard him say his father runs a business. Yu-mi soon worried Babi was an heir. But he reveals his family owns a popular tteokbokki restaurant.

The episode ends on a good note with the two cuddling in bed, but the next episode’s preview reveals something more. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episode 7 teases fans that Babi moves to Jeju, and a new girl threatens their relationship, just like the webtoon.

The webtoon introduces a new female named Da-eun, and in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

Back in November of 2021, Soompi confirmed actor Shin Ye-eun was cast in a supporting role as a character named Da-eun. Fans of the webtoon know very well what the character’s inclusion means. Da-eun is described as an employee at the tteokbokki restaurant Babi’s family owns. She also happens to fall in love quickly.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episode 7 seems to introduce the character and the possible turmoil she brings from the webtoon. According to the story on Webtoon, Babi opens his tteokbokki restaurant and hires Da-eun as a part-timer. It becomes clear to Babi that Da-eun developed a crush on him. Yu-mi soon notices it too.

Yu-mi becomes concerned with Da-eun’s possible effect on Babi. In return, she musters the courage to question him and asks if he is attracted to Da-eun. Babi’s inability to answer forces Yu-mi to break off their relationship. But the preview for the seventh episode changes some details about the story.

Babi is transferred to a new branch in Jeju in the K-drama

According to the episode preview, Yu-mi explains that Babi gets transferred to Jeju Island. For fans who know about South Korea, Jeju is a two-hour plane ride away from Seoul. Yu-mi decides to visit him, but she sees Da-eun get out of Babi’s car on one occasion.

This raises worry for Yu-mi and her cells, especially when realizing how nice Da-eun is. Yu-mi asks Babi who she is, and he explains she is an intern that lives in the neighborhood. Fans see as Yu-mi questions Babi if she is cute before the preview ends.

Compared to the webtoon, Yumi’s Cells Season 2 makes a few tweaks to Da-eun’s story. In the webtoon, Babi does move to Jeju for work and stays for two years before returning. In that time frame, Da-eun is not introduced. Upon returning to Seoul, Babi decides to open the tteokbokki restaurants. The K-drama instead has Da-eun introduced while Babi lives in Jeju.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is available to stream on Viki.

