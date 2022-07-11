‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: Why Did Yu-mi and Babi Break Up? What Went Wrong?

The inevitable happened in the latest episodes of the K-drama Yumi’s Cells Season 2. Fans rooted for Babi and Yu-mi’s relationship as they seemed like a match made in heaven. Babi is the epitome of Prince Charming and a perfect 10. But in Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Episode 9, continues breaking K-drama rules when Yu-mi decides to call it off with Babi over her one guarded rule.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2.]

The introduction of a new female character has Babi in trouble in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

Based on an original webtoon, fans would have seen the signs of Babi and Yu-mi’s relationship hitting rock bottom in Yumi’s Cells Season 2. After some time after her breakup with Woong in the first season, Yu-mi gives in to her feelings for Babi, and they start a long-term relationship.

But their romance hits a snag when Babi accepts a job position on Jeju Island. Despite this, their relationship stays strong until the introduction of Da-eun. She is an intern at Babi’s job who lives in the same neighborhood. But she poses a big threat to both Babi and Yu-mi.

Fans see part of her story where she admits to falling in love too quickly. She begins to develop a crush on Babi before knowing he has a girlfriend. But her overly kind demeanor is still a problem and makes Yu-mi feel threatened. Things go downhill when Da-eun decides to admit her feelings to Babi.

While Babi thinks nothing of them at first, fans see that her confession swayed him and made his heart beat a different tune. He realizes what is happening, and to save his love for Yu-mi, he sells his Jeju home and moves into an apartment to avoid Da-eun. But Prince Charming’s plan is what causes Yu-mi to call it off in Yumi’s Cells Season 2.

Yu-mi breaks up with Babi because he broke her one relationship rule in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

Yu-mi is confident in who she is, but her Love Cell begins to have a hard time when Yu-mi accidentally meets Da-eun at Babi’s old home. On Christmas Eve, she tells Da-eun that Babi is selling his home. But the news shocks Da-eun, and she asks Yu-mi if it has something to do with what she said.

Yu-mi quickly realizes what she is referring to because she had her speculations about Da-eun. The interaction confirms that Da-eun confessed to Babi, and he has kept it quiet. But what leads Yu-mi to break up with Babi in Yumi’s Cells Season 2?

Fans see as Love Cell visits the Dislike Cell to see all the memos made of what Yu-mi hates when dating. In a series of flashbacks, fans see Babi’s kind actions led to things that Yu-mi initially disliked in relationships. Love Cell destroys them in hopes of saving the relationship. But one essential dislike is what leads to the breakup.

Yu-mi despises a boyfriend who is swayed by another woman. In a local cafe, Yu-mi sets the record straight and asks Babi why he never told her about Da-eun’s confession. While he tries to explain, Yu-mi asks if her confession made him feel different. In the end, Babi unknowingly gives his answer. Yu-mi no longer lets her Love Cell control her and breaks up with Babi.

What happens after the breakup?

Yu-mi and Babi’s breakup in Yumi’s Cells Season 2 was emotional to watch. This time it was Yu-mi realizing that Babi was too perfect and kind for the type of relationship she truly wanted. Da-eun’s confession tipped the scales. Fans saw Babi unable to process the breakup and begs Yu-mi to stay.

But Yu-mi decides for herself. In the aftermath, Yu-mi visits her cell’s village to tell Love Cell it is time for her to rest and let go. After some time, Yu-mi’s Writer Cell becomes the Prime Cell. She focuses on developing her career as a writer and forgets about love – for now. Fans know Yu-mi still has one essential character to meet in the remaining episodes.

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is available on Viki.

