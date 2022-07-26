‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3 is up For Discussion- but Not Anytime Soon

It has not been long since the finale of the popular K-drama Yumi’s Cells Season 2. The drama has been successful since its first season as fans followed a simple office worker’s journey to love. The second season may have ended in a breakup but teased Yu-mi’s next and possibly last boyfriend. Fans want a Yumi’s Cells Season 3, and they might get it in the near future.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 and webtoon.]

‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 introduced Soonrok from the webtoon

Fans watched as Yu-mi fell in and out of love again with Babi. Their relationship seemed perfect, and Babi seemed like the ideal man. But thanks to Da-eun’s selfishness, Yu-mi breaks up with Babi. But their feelings for each other were still there, and they rekindled their romance.

While Yu-mi is content, she is not happy. When Da-eun calls Babi late at night, she realizes her heart is no longer with him. Once again, the two break up for good. In the finale, Yu-mi puts her focus on finishing her book and her self-worth.

While attending Ruby’s holiday party, which is also a congratulation party for Yu-mi, the K-drama introduces a long-awaited webtoon character. Yu-mi is introduced to Dae-young’s blurry colleague. While fans know it is Soonrok, the finale confirms it when he texts her introducing himself.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3 is on the table, but after a deserved break

The second season’s ending left more than enough mystery and anticipation for fans to want Yumi’s Cells Season 3. After all, the webtoon and Yu-mi’s story do not end with Babi. She still has one final love. But according to Soompi, fans will have to wait a long while for the third season.

A source from the K-drama revealed, “We’re thankful that viewers have expectations for season 3 as much as they have loved season 1 and 2. The second season has just ended, and the seasons require long production time, so the production team needs to take a break first. Season 3 will be discussed after that.”

Fans should not worry as there is some hope of a new season on the horizon. Unlike American series, K-drama actors and staff members film episodes as the season progress and airs on TV. Understandably, the staff wants to take a short vacation before diving into what would be the final season. Fingers crossed that Yu-mi finds her happily ever after.

What will ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3 be about?

Thanks to the original webtoon, fans know what is next. The K-drama has done a good job of adapting the illustrated pages into a live-action K-drama. Yu-mi’s final story is finding Mr. Right, who was teased at the end of season two.

In the first season, fans also got a teaser of Yu-mi in her wedding portrait with her husband. Who is her future final love? It is Soonrok, who works at the same publishing company as Yu-mi. He becomes in charge of her book and meets her one day at the office.

Their initial meeting is awkward and a bit shy on his part. But over time, they realize they enjoy the same things and begin to fall in love. Yumi’s Cells Season 3 will also hopefully explore Woong letting go of Yu-mi.

