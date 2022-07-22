‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far – Will Yu-mi Get Married?

The finale of the K-drama Yumi’s Cells Season 2 ended in another breakup but a hopeful future. Fans watched as Yu-mi’s heart and love for Babi were not meant to be. But the ending teased fans with the long-awaited introduction of a male character fans have been eager to meet. In the original webtoon, Yu-mi has one final love who becomes her husband. Will fans see this love story in Yumi’s Cells Season 3?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 finale.]

Yu-mi lets go of Babi as she meets the mysterious Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

While Babi and Yu-mi initially broke up due to Da-eun, they remeet and give their relationship another chance. Babi even pops the big question. But when Da-eun makes another appearance, Yu-mi realizes where her heart really is. In the finale of Yumi’s Cells Season 2, a time jump shows they have broken up for good.

Babi is ready to leave Korea until he receives a phone call from a cafe saying they have Yu-mi’s laptop. Meanwhile, Yu-mi is distressed as she can not find her manuscript or laptop. Regardless, she attends her friend’s wedding. She received a text from Babi encouraging her career and saying that her laptop is in a locker at the airport. They say their final goodbyes.

Time passes, and Yu-mi is single and sees men with attractive eyes. During the holidays, Yu-mi gets inspiration from Ruby when she is invited to a party and finishes her book. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 ends with Yu-mi meeting a mysterious man later revealed to be Soonrok. Yu-mi’s Love Cell returns, and Yu-mi is content with who she has become.

Will there be a ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3?

After the first season’s success, the K-drama creators discussed a continuing season. According to Soompi, “Yumi’s Cells will have the same female character with her boyfriends consistently changing throughout the story. Song Jae Jung also added that the idea is to create something close to a mild version of Sex and the City.”

The creators teased multiple seasons but have not revealed if they have plans for Yumi’s Cells Season 3. But based on the cliffhanger reveal in the second season’s finale, fans have high hopes. Based on the original webtoon, Yu-mi’s story ends with a third and final romance.

Seeing as the K-drama has been a smash hit with every season, there are high hopes that TVing will announce the third season. For fans of the webtoon, it would be disappointing to introduce Soonrok and not get to see Yu-mi fall in love once and for all.

Both Kim Go-eun has not teased the possibility of her return for a third season. The K-drama recently ended filming before the finale. There is no news of Kim working on a new K-drama or a Yumi’s Cells Season 3.

Yu-mi gets married if a ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 3 happens

In the second season’s finale, Yu-mi has come to terms with her love life and breaks up with Babi. She has become an established writer as she dreamed. But the drama ends with her getting a text message from Soonrok introducing himself.

In the original webtoon, Soonrok becomes Yu-mi’s editor for her book. At first, they do not see eye to eye as Soonrok is curt and does not engage in conversation. Over time, Soonrok begins to develop a crush on Yu-mi, and Yu-mi also develops one. In the end, Yu-mi’s journey for love ends when she marries Soonrok.

Yumi’s Cells teased her future when the new baby cells saw a portrait of Yu-mi in a wedding dress next to her groom. But his face was not revealed. If Yumi’s Cells Season 3 is greenlighted, fans can expect to see Yu-mi’s Love Cell meet the one person she has been waiting for.

