‘Yumi’s Cells’ Webtoon Explores Woong’s Next Girlfriend and Her Connection to Soonrok

In the first season of Yumi’s Cells, fans saw Woong fall head over heels in love with Yu-mi. The game developer did not expect a blind date to work out so well. But despite their best efforts, their relationship started to face turmoil in the K-drama. In the end, Woong breaks it off due to marriage. In Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Woong is still in love with Yu-mi, but she has moved on. By the finale, he is left heartbroken. But Yumi’s Cells webtoon gives him another shot at love.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yumi’s Cells Season 2 and webtoon.]

Woong hopes to win Yu-mi back in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

After Yu-mi and Woong’s breakup, she begins a new romance with her co-worker Babi. While their relationship is a dream come true and Babi is Prince Charming, Woong gets back into the picture. Unlike before, Woong has become successful, rich, and CEO of his own company.

He remeets Yu-mi when he hires Control Z as a graphic artist for his company. The leftover feelings he had for Yu-mi blossom once again. He just so happens to meet Yu-mi after her initial breakup with Babi. With a better-off life, he is pushed by Control Z to pursue Yu-mi again.

Woong becomes smitten, buys all her books, posts lovely comments online, and more. Fans might think Yu-mi gets caught in a love triangle, but Yu-mi’s feelings for Woong are no longer there. He runs into Yu-mi often and fights with Babi over being swayed by Da-eun’s confession.

While hoping to win back Yu-mi’s heart, she clarifies that she needs to move on. In the finale of the K-drama, Woong is left in a one-sided love. But Yumi’s Cells webtoon continues Woong’s love story with someone else.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ webtoon has Woong meet a new woman named Jenny

According to Tap Comics, Woong gets another shot at love. Despite knowing that Yu-mi is moving on from Babi and continuing her self-journey, he is still hung up on her. In Yumi’s Cells webtoon, Woong meets a future girlfriend by accident.

While in a bookstore, Woong looks at romance novels when he catches Jenny’s eye. Jenny thinks he is attractive, well dressed, and interested in why a man is looking at romance novels. In the scene, Woong begins to approach Jenny. While she thinks it is to ask for her phone number, it is entirely different.

Jenny purchased the book Woong wanted, Yu-mi’s newest book, and a first edition. But Jenny is unwilling to give him the book and takes his number if she reconsiders. She musters the courage to text him to sell the book but loses it.

But Jenny learns from Woong that he no longer wants the book until Jenny messages him that she found it. Curious to know how she found the book, they meet for coffee. The webtoon does not show their relationship in detail, but that Woong is dating Jenny.

Jenny has a connection to Soonrok in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ webtoon

With how things ended in Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Jenny and Woong’s storyline has one dramatic detail. The finale introduced the long-awaited character Soonrok, Yu-mi’s future, and last love, who becomes her husband. In the webtoon, when Woong meets Jenny, Yu-mi is in her relationship with Soonrok.

The reason why Woong no longer wanted Yu-mi’s book from Jenny is that he saw them together. But Jenny also has a connection to Soonrok. When she loses Yu-mi’s book, she desperately wants to see Woong again. To get the book, she asks her friend, who is also friends with Soonrok.

Yumi’s Cells Season 3 could explore Woong’s webtoon storyline as he did not get closure in the second season finale. It would be easy to introduce Jenny as Woong is still hung up on Yu-mi. He does everything he can to advance her career in the shadows. Not to mention Jenny’s small tie to Soonrok could be quickly established.

