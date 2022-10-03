Yung Miami Says She and Diddy are ‘Single’ But ‘Dating Each Other’

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami keep social media users invested in their “relationship.” The pair have been dating for some time now, despite not being fully exclusive or monogamous to one another. But Miami says the arrangement works for her and explained how in a recent interview.

Diddy and Yung Miami party together | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Yung Miami explains her relationship status with Diddy

Rumors about Diddy and Miami dating began after the two were spotted partying together at industry events. Since then, Miami has showcased lavish gifts she received from the Bad Boy Records Founder and interviewed him on the debut episode of her podcast, Caresha Please. In the episode, she boldly declared that they “go together…real bad.”

Source: YouTube

But that hasn’t stopped Diddy from seeing other women. In a recent interview, the City Girls rapper explained how they navigate their unconventional romance. “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means,” she said, as The Jasmine Brand reports. “He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

She says she doesn’t focus on other people’s opinions about their relationship. More than anything, it works for her. “He see other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I’m young, I’m dating, I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me,” she added. “He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

She previously joked she’d marry Diddy

While the two continue glimpses of her live together, Miami does get frustrated with the constant speculation and criticism she receives for being entangled with Diddy. But she refuses to give into societal standards of exclusivity. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she joked that she sees wedding bells in the future.

Source: YouTube

“People don’t know us,” she said. “They don’t know what the f–k we got goin’ on. I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f–k up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

She previously shot back at critics who give her unwarranted advice. In an Instagram live, the 28-year-old told viewers: “Don’t tell me what the f–k to do. ‘Cause I’m living my best m—-r f—-ng life. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody ’cause y’all b–ches ain’t married neither. Like, please. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody. NOBODY. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet.”

How the two say they connected

In Caresha Please, Diddy and Miami revealed that one of the things they bonded over was the loss of their previous partners. Diddy’s ex Kim Porter died unexpectedly of pneumonia in 2018. Miami lost the father of her oldest son in 2020. They also say there are sides to one another that the public doesn’t see.

“He’s very funny, supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that—I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had—he brings out a better side of me,” Miami said. “He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that.’ He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

RELATED: Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?