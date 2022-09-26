Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a bachelor for as long as fans have known him. Though he’s had long-term relationships with the likes of Kim Porter, and whirlwind romances with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, he’s never fully settled down. Now, he’s dating Yung Miami. And according to the City Girls rapper, there could potentially be wedding bells in their future.

Yung Miami and Diddy addressed their relationship status in an interview

Rumors about the two dating surfaced in 2020 amid photos of them together at industry parties made headlines. They remained mum on their status together, but in the debut episode of her Revolt podcast Caresha Please, the “Act Up” rapper sat with Diddy and they discussed their relationship. Diddy owns Revolt.

“I’m single,” Diddy answered when asked what his relationship status was by Miami. “But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life.” She boldly asked for clarity, asking him: “What we is?” He replied: “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” he added.

The charter school founder later elaborated on why he’s attracted to Miami. He admits that many view them as total opposites.

“You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” Diddy told her. “You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time… yeah, you the funnest.”

He also explained that there’s more to Miami than meets the eye. “I get advice from Caresha,” he added, noting her real name. “Caresha tells me [things] like, ‘Don’t be in ya head.’ You’re just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend.”

The City Girls rapper says she’ll marry Diddy

As Miami continues to share glimpses of her life with the Bad Boy Records founder, she’s refusing to give into people’s curiosity and their demand for her to define their relationship to society’s standards. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she opened up about where they stand, and dropped hints that she sees herself walking down the aisle with the hip-hop mogul.

“People don’t know us,” she said. “They don’t know what the f–k we got goin’ on. I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f–k up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

She previously shot back at critics who give her unwarranted advice about her relationships and love life. In an Instagram live, the 28-year-old told viewers: “Don’t tell me what the f–k to do. ‘Cause I’m living my best m—-r f—-ng life. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody ’cause y’all b–ches ain’t married neither. Like, please. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody. NOBODY. I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet.”

He’s been showering her with lavish gifts

Miami is happy with how things are defined by her and Diddy, and he’s been spoiling her as of late. She shared images and videos of gifts he’s given her, which include a custom diamond necklace that reads “LOVE,” which is Diddy’s new moniker. He also brought her a new car.

