British singer Yungblud has been on the come-up over the past few years. From his energetic songs to his meaningful and personal lyrics, the young rocker has become a popular and successful music star. So, what is Yungblud’s net worth?

Yungblud’s journey to fame

Yungblud developed an interest in music at a young age and began to forge a path in the industry. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the pop-punk artist reflected on his journey to fame.

While studying at London’s Arts Educational School, Yungblud got a call from a manager, who advised the young artist to refrain from his trademark politically charged lyrics. Only a teenager eager to make money, the rising musician took the advice.

But in 2017, after months of feeling unhappy and inauthentic, he called it quits and commenced what he calls “The Month.” The cathartic period, during which he lived in solitude in a flat in West London, helped him in many ways.

“I designed my stage outfits, the pink socks, what my community was going to be about, the fact that I’m never going to conform again to be something that someone else wants me to be,” he told Rolling Stone.

That seemed to be the catalyst the singer needed.

Shortly after, he released his first single, “King Charles.” And in July 2018, Yungblud released his debut album, 21st Century Liability. The star’s first album, whose cover art showed the artist in his trademark pink socks, included hits like “I Love You, Will You Marry Me” and “Polygraph Eyes.”

Yungblud described the album as a “call-out.” He explained, “It was just, ‘Hello, I’m here! Is anybody out there feeling a little bit like me?'”

There most certainly was, and they were thrilled when the musician put out The Underrated Youth. The 2019 EP, whose title is purposefully styled in all lowercase, shows his love for individualism.

On brand for Yungblud, his sophomore album, Weird!, followed in 2020. The rising star’s most recent effort, Yungblud, came out just a few months ago. It sees the musician collaborating with well-known stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne.

In addition to releasing successful full-length albums, Yungblud has dropped a slew of EPs throughout his career.

What is Yungblud’s net worth?

Born Dominic Richard Harrison, Yungblud grew up in Doncaster, England. The now-25-year-old has always been open about his struggles to fit in. Coming from a community that promoted conformity, he felt different for loving fashion and having ADHD.

But he also had an affinity for music. His father owned a guitar shop, and at just 11, Yungblud wrote his first song.

He has come a long way since his first single dropped in 2017. Net Worth Spot reports that Yungblud’s net worth is an astounding $10.5 million.

What did Mick Jagger say about the young rocker?

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger recently spoke about the future of rock and roll. During an appearance on the Swedish radio station P4, Jagger complimented Yungblud.

“In rock music, you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few … You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Yungblud has earned plenty of praise since stomping into the spotlight, but Jagger’s endorsement arguably takes the cake.

