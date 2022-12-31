If you’re a country music fan, you’ve likely heard of — and probably love — Zac Brown Band. Known for seamlessly blending that old-fashioned country sound with contemporary lyrics, the nine bandmates pack stadiums while still making you feel like they’re playing for you in their cozy living room. Recently, the group’s co-founder and lead singer, Zac Brown, made headlines when he confirmed his engagement to Kelly Yazdi. But unlike many celebrity relationships, theirs largely remains out of the limelight. That has left fans wondering, who is Zac Brown’s fiancée?

The rising fame of Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown performs during the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Zac Brown founded Zac Brown Band in 2002 after he attended the University of West Georgia. The band’s first album, The Foundation, sold more than 5 million copies. Its hit single, “Chicken Fried,” remains popular today.

Aside from Brown, the award-winning band consists of Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano, Daniel de los Reyes, and Caroline Jones.

There’s no doubt Zac Brown Band’s sound is unique, largely thanks to its frontman’s willingness to push creative boundaries. He has collaborated with many artists across genres, including Jason Mraz, Avicii, Foo Fighters, and Sheryl Crow. Though Zac Brown Band’s sound is decidedly country, Brown’s vocals cross over into various genres and styles, even EDM.

Who is Zac Brown’s fiancée, Kelly Yazdi?

Country Star Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi https://t.co/mJWqyACB4g — People (@people) December 8, 2022

Kelly Yazdi isn’t as famous as her husband-to-be, but she still has an impressive career. The 31-year-old, who is Iranian-American, is a model and actor. According to IMDb, she moved to Los Angeles as a teen and graduated early from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she studied advanced acting and performing arts.

You might have spotted Yazdi in the 2015 movie The Martial Arts Kid and episodes of Hawaii Five-O and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge. She’s also a professional stuntwoman, a motorcyclist, and a “born adventurer,” so it’s no surprise that the 44-year-old Brown, who also appears to be a free spirit, would find her captivating.

Zac Brown’s proposal to Kelly Yazdi

Not much is known about Brown and Yazdi’s relationship timeline. Until the couple revealed their engagement, many fans didn’t even know Brown was dating. Although news of their engagement broke in early December, the proposal appears to have happened months ago.

A source close to the couple told People that the proposal happened in Hawaii earlier this year. Yazdi appears in a Zac Brown Band Instagram post wishing Brown a happy birthday in July. In the photo, she wears what looks like an engagement ring.

2nd time’s the charm?

Yazdi doesn’t appear to have been married previously, but this trip down the aisle will be Brown’s second time. He split from his first wife, Shelly, in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The two share four daughters and a son, and their breakup appeared amicable.

We wish Brown and Yazdi the best and look forward to all the Zac Brown Band love songs the union will inspire.