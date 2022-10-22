Zendaya Made $300K Salary for 7 Minutes of ‘Dune’

Since her days at Disney, Zendaya has established a successful career for herself. Following her breakthrough role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up in 2010, she’s gone from TV actor to movie star. Her performances in films like Malcolm & Marie, as well as her breakout role as MJ in the Spider-Man movies, have established her as a major force in Hollywood. It should be no surprise then that Zendaya earned a $300,000 salary for her mere seven minutes of screen time in Dune: Part One.

Zendaya plays Chani in ‘Dune’

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part One focuses on Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Paul is the son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In the film, Zendaya plays Chani, Paul’s love interest. In Frank Herbert’s book, Chani Kynes is a vital part of the story. The daughter of Liet-Kynes, she eventually helps Paul rule the galaxy.

Zendaya was touted as one of Dune’s leading stars, along with Chalamet, Isaac, and Ferguson. She was featured extensively in the movie’s posters, trailers, and premiere events. However, in Dune: Part One, Zendaya doesn’t show up all that much. Chani mainly appears in Paul’s dreams and visions of the future.

The first part of Villeneuve’s movie is about half of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel from 1965. Even though Zendaya’s character doesn’t do much in Dune: Part One, she is expected to be the main character in Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya made a $300K salary for 7 minutes of ‘Dune’

Before the October 2021 release of Dune: Part One, Zendaya confessed that her role in the film was relatively minor. In an interview with Empire, she said, “My part is very, very small in this movie. That’s why I’m so excited to see it, to see what everyone’s been up to.”

The star continued, noting her short amount of time on set. “I was only there for four days, and I did not want to leave,” she said.

Show Biz Galore estimated Zendaya’s Dune salary to be $300,000. It’s quite a lot considering her minor role in the picture. Even though the amount is not as much as the rumored $2.2 million Chalamet earned, it’s not bad for four days of work.

While Chalamet earned the most among the cast of Dune: Part One, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa each earned $2 million for their respective portrayals of Glossu Rabban and Duncan Idaho. Oscar Isaac reportedly made $400,000 for his portrayal of Duke Leto Atreides, while Rebecca Ferguson allegedly made $500,000.

Zendaya is expected to make even more money from the Dune franchise after the release of Dune: Part Two in November 2023.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

Since her days on the Disney Channel, Zendaya has risen to prominence as an actor and producer. She went from being a child actor to a real movie star and a successful businesswoman.

Zendaya first gained attention as a dancer and model before becoming a tween sensation on Shake It Up. However, it was her performance as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming that truly propelled the actor to prominence.

Given her rising star, Zendaya continues to earn more and more per project. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the actress made $140,000 for Shake It Up, $300,000 for her role in Spider-Man Homecoming, $300,000 for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and about $2 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s no surprise that Celebrity Net Worth estimates Zendaya’s wealth at $20 million, considering all her successful projects.

