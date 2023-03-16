Zendaya and Her Stylist Law Roach Are ‘Forever’; ‘It’s Real Love’

Law Roach made headlines this week when he unexpectedly launched his retirement. The self-proclaimed celebrity image architect has styled a number of famous people throughout the course of his career. Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Tom Holland, and Anya Taylor-Joy were just a few of Roach’s high-profile clients. However, Roach has received a particular amount of attention for his work with Zendaya. And it turns out, the fashion designer has no plans to sever ties with the Euphoria star.

Zendaya, Law Roach, and Naomi Campbell | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Law Roach announced that he was retired on Instagram

Roach broke the news of his retirement via his Instagram page. The Legendary judge penned a message to his one million followers. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach wrote. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

People speculated about if Zendaya’s potential deal with Louis Vuitton triggered her stylist’s retirement

Naturally, it didn’t take long for people to speculate about the reasons that Roach was retiring. Some wondered if a video from a fashion show offered clues as to the shocking news. Others felt that Zendaya’s rumored partnership with Louis Vuitton could be to blame. For weeks, the Emmy winner has been thought to be the next ambassador for the luxury brand. Thus, some people questioned if that would ultimately cause her and Roach to sever ties.

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Roach has no plans to stop styling Zendaya

But it seems as if the speculation about Zendaya was just that…speculation. Upon hearing some of the rumors, Roach quickly debunked the claims that he and the Dune star were splitting. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!” the stylist tweeted. He then followed up with an additional tweet doubling down on his love for Zendaya. “She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Will the celebrity stylist keep any of his other famous clients?

Naturally, many of Zendaya’s fans were relieved to hear that she and Roach were still in a good place. The duo has certainly put together many iconic looks over the course of her career. But what of Roach’s other clients? For the time being, it seems like Zendaya may be the only celebrity that he continues to style. While speaking with Vogue, Roach got candid about his future plans.

LAW ROACH JUST WALKED THE BOSS SHOW pic.twitter.com/ZkHjdgTBfk — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) March 16, 2023

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion,” the stylist explained. “I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at [the] service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.” Clearly, Roach has a new outlook for his future. However, it seems that his future will always include Zendaya.