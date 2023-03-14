Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Retired Due to ‘Lies and False Narratives’ and Twitter Users Are Citing 1 Video

Law Roach has officially retired. The celebrity stylist has accumulated no small amount of success in his career. Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Celine Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more have all benefited from Roach’s talent. However, Roach might be best known for his work styling Zendaya. The Euphoria star has become a fashion darling, with many of Roach’s looks for her being cited as iconic. The former Disney darling even used fashion to create distance from the mouse house. But it seems as if Zendaya may have to look for a new partner in fashion crime. The Legendary alum shocked fans when he unexpectedly announced his retirement.

Law Roach and Zendaya | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced that he was retired on Instagram

Recently, Roach announced that he was retired via his social media profiles. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach penned to his 1 million Instagram followers. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Naturally, many people were shocked by the announcement. While some begged Roach to reconsider his decision, others began speculating about what may have pushed him to retire. Some people on Twitter seem to think that a video of the fashion designer and Zendaya is a potential culprit for his decision. The video in question seems to have sparked a bit of chatter. Thus, some people feel that it could be the cause of some of the “false narratives” that pushed Roach to declare that he is retired.

Twitter users speculate about a video of Zendaya and the designer

The video in question is one of Roach and Zendaya at a high-profile fashion show. Zendaya enters the frame and immediately finds a seat next to one Emma Stone. The fashion designer approaches soon thereafter, seemingly unable to find a seat. In response, the Dune actor points to an open chair in the row behind her.

While the video is seemingly innocuous, it’s sparked a bit of dialogue. In fact, some Twitter users feel that Roach felt slighted and that the incident could be the reason for his retirement. “Is Law Roach still upset about this?” one Twitter user speculated, captioning the video in question. “Zendaya seemed to help his career.” Of course, others felt the video had nothing to do with the stylist stepping away from the industry. “I don’t believe this is the reason,” another person countered. “This event was on March 6th. He’s been at every show since then.”

Roach got candid about his connection with his client, Zendaya

Of course, Roach is the only person who can speak to what truly led to his decision. It’s quite possible that, with time, he may choose to reconsider. In the interim, fans are wondering what Zendaya will do moving forward. While Roach has styled quite a few celebrities throughout his career, his bond with Zendaya seemed to be particularly unique.

“We kind of grew up together, and we built our careers together,” Roach said of Zendaya via CNN. “We’re still working together now, and we’ll probably be working together for the next 30 years if we choose to. Also in a way, we became this blueprint for what people want a talent and stylist relationship to look like, which is a beautiful thing.”