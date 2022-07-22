Zendaya’s 3 Favorite Red Carpet Looks — ‘It’s Like Picking Your Favorite Kid’

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars today. From starring in Marvel movies to scoring Emmys for her work on Euphoria, the actor is everywhere. Zendaya is just as well known for her bold fashion statements. In a recent interview, she shared some of her favorite red carpet looks.

Zendaya | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Zendaya’s iconic fashion sense

The actor is just as famous for her stylish outfits as she is for her work on screen. Zendaya has made a major name for herself in the fashion world with the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach.

From eye-catching red carpet gowns to quirky street style, Zendaya’s looks are always talked about. In a recent interview with Vogue, the star was asked to choose her favorite outfit from over the years.

“Oh, man, this is hard,” Zendaya laughed. “It’s like picking your kids, you know? Your favorite kid. How are you supposed to do that? You can’t.” However, she managed to pick out a few noteworthy looks.

What are Zendaya’s favorite red carpet looks?

“Some of my tops? Tom Ford blush breastplate,” she started. The actor sported this hot pink, metallic breastplate and matching skirt for the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards. Her next favorite outfit?

“Joan of Arc,” Zendaya went on, referring to her iconic 2018 Met Gala look. “That was fun.” The outfit consisted of an armor-and-chainmail gown, with her hair styled into a red, wavy bob. The actor finished out her picks with her 2021 Oscars gown.

“Our yellow Valentino moment,” Zendaya dubbed the brightly colored dress, then explained how she achieved the glamorous, windswept red carpet photos. “Everybody thought that Law came with a leaf blower. It was just the actual wind that, for some reason, was only there when I got there, which made it very difficult to get the shot, but we worked it out.”

Zendaya: ‘Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be more fearless’

Zendaya is famous for her fashion, and fans of the actor love seeing her red carpet looks and casual outfits. The star favors bold looks and throwback styles, making best-dressed lists almost every time she hits the carpet.

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Zendaya discussed how she and Roach create her looks and how fashion has had an impact on her life.

“I think of it like when I’m playing a character; it’s kind of what Law and I do on red carpets, we pick and create these characters, and I’ve just enjoyed it so much over the years,” the actor said of her iconic outfits. She continued:

“I’ve always loved fashion. I always loved clothes, and they were, in many ways, a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways. It has also helped me in other avenues of my life, whether it be business or even as an actress, to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people’s point of view of what I look like or what I’m wearing.”

With plenty of upcoming projects set to premiere, Zendaya is sure to add a few more stunning outfits to her list of favorites.

