Zoë Kravitz Doesn’t Feel She Got Any Role Due to Her Parents

Over the course of her career, Zoë Kravitz has built quite an eclectic resume for herself. Acting-wise, she’s starred in high-profile projects like Big Little Lies, Divergent, and The Batman. She’s also partnered with big brands like YSL as a model. Kravitz also has a flair for music and has released multiple songs. Most recently, she worked on Midnights, co-writing two of Taylor Swift’s newest tunes. But recently, some people have been wondering if Kravitz’s success is due, in large part, to her parents.

Zoë Kravitz and parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz has two very famous parents

Lately, there’s been a big conversation about nepotism and how it permeates Hollywood. The term “nepo babies” has been given to celebrities and creators who have familial connections in the entertainment industry. Considering both of Kravitz’s parents are celebrities, the Kimi star has come up a time or two. The daughter of singer-songwriter and actor, Lenny Kravitz, and actor Lisa Bonet, Zoë definitely has strong ties in Hollywood.

The actor doesn’t feel she got any roles due to nepotism

For her part, Zoë has shared that she knows people will assume she only gets certain opportunities because of her parents. However, in an interview with Instyle via Yahoo!, she insisted that that wasn’t the case. “I wouldn’t say that I got any kind of role because of my parents, but I knew people were going to think that,” she explained. “So, I felt I had to be this great performer.”

But Zoë isn’t discounting the benefits of nepotism altogether. Being a “nepo baby” has allowed the producer to make connections sooner than some of her competition. “The truth is, I know that has helped me get in certain doors, like getting an agent, but that only gets you so far,” she shared. “I really don’t think my last name is going to do anything for the filmmakers I want to work with, but the rest of the world might think the only reason I have these jobs is because of where I come from. That’s where a lot of my ambition starts.”

Kravitz explains how her work ethic helped her overcome her insecurities in Hollywood

Continuing on, Zoë explained that her consistent work ethic has contributed to her feeling more worthy of the things she’s achieved. “Knowing I work hard helps my confidence,” she explained. “I think a lot of my fears creatively always came from the insecurity that I didn’t earn what I had. Now, after a solid 10 to 15 years of really working hard, I know I’ve earned it.”

It seems working hard was also a symptom of who her parents were. Zoë admits that she has felt the need to put in the work so that people don’t attribute all her success to nepotism. “I think because as the daughter of a famous couple, I always felt like I had to work so much harder to prove I wasn’t just along for the ride, you know?” she shared. These days Zoë seems to be working on a new project. She will be making her directorial debut with the film, Pussy Island, which she also co-wrote. The film is currently in post-production, so we imagine a premiere date will be set sooner rather than later.