Zoë Kravitz Doesn’t Think Her Last Name Will ‘Do Anything’ for Filmmakers She Wants to Work With

A lot has been said about nepotism in Hollywood as of late. Though nepotism is hardly a new component of the entertainment industry (or any industry), the Internet has made it easier than ever to identify performers who have familial connections in Hollywood. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, and John David Washington, have been dubbed “nepo babies” in the media. Naturally, that moniker has been used to describe Zoë Kravitz also.

Zoë Kravitz and parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz has two very famous parents

Kravitz, of course, has not one famous parent, but two. Her mother, Lisa Bonet, is an actor who is best known for her portrayal of Denise Huxtable in both The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World. Meanwhile, Kravitz shares her last name with her father, Lenny Kravitz. Lenny is best known as a singer-songwriter and has released popular hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” However, Lenny has also ventured into acting also and has starred in popular films like The Hunger Games and The Butler.

‘The Batman’ actor doesn’t feel her last name makes directors eager to work with her

But Zoë doesn’t think that having famous parents entice those in the industry to want to work with her. While speaking with Instyle via Yahoo!, the actor admitted that she feels that it’s a common misconception that she books jobs just because she has a recognizable last name. However, the Divergent alum claims that it’s that very misunderstanding that helps fuel her work ethic. She has shared that she needs to work harder to prove she’s worthy of all she’s recieved.

“I really don’t think my last name is going to do anything for the filmmakers I want to work with, but the rest of the world might think the only reason I have these jobs is because of where I come from,” Zoë explained. “That’s where a lot of my ambition starts.”

Zoë admits that nepotism has helped her in some aspects of her career

Zoë doesn’t credit her parents’ fame for any of the roles she’s booked thus far. Nevertheless, the Big Little Lies alum did admit that being the daughter of celebrities has benefitted her in some ways. However, Zoë was quick to qualify that having “a name” only benefited her so much, and she attributes a lot of her success to hard work.

“I wouldn’t say that I got any kind of role because of my parents, but I knew people were going to think that,” Zoë shared. “So, I felt I had to be this great performer. The truth is, I know that has helped me get in certain doors, like getting an agent, but that only gets you so far.” Certainly, Zoë seems to share the sentiments of a lot of other “nepo babies” in Hollywood. We wonder if her peers without famous parents would agree with her opinions.