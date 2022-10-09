1 Beatles Song Didn’t Become a Top 10 Hit Until the 1990s

One of The Beatles‘ songs did not become a hit until the 1990s. A rock star who was not a member of the group helped Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr complete the hit song. The rock star discussed how the then-living Beatles felt about getting back in the studio together.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra helped complete some of the Fab Four’s songs

1995 saw the release of Anthology 1, a Beatles compilation album that included some previously unreleased material. The three then-remaining Beatles (Paul, George, and Ringo) worked with the Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne to complete some of the material on Anthology 1. He said it took a day or so for him to break the ice with Paul but they eventually became good friends.

During a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lynne discussed going over old demos. “We lived with the tapes for a bit, just listening to them,” Lynne said. “They were very noisy and required a lot of work. We then added backing, starting with acoustic guitars and drums. Paul played bass and George lead guitar. It sounded like — The Beatles!”

Jeff Lynne said 1 of The Beatles’ songs from the 1990s was ‘much deeper and more meaningful’ than another

Lynne contrasted two of the songs he worked on with the remaining Beatles: “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” “[‘Real Love’ is] a much simpler song than ‘Free as a Bird,'” Lynne says. “I wouldn’t say one is better than the other, although ‘Free as a Bird’ is probably deeper and more meaningful.”

Lynne discussed the living Beatles’ enthusiasm for the project. “They all wanted to do it, really,” he revealed. “I think they wanted to finish on an up note … as opposed to the other ending. And do some nice music together, and have fun again. Put the past behind them. And that’s how it worked out. We had some great laughs.”

How The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Free as a Bird” reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995, making it The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States. It remained on the chart for 11 weeks. The track appeared on the album Anthology 1. The album topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks, staying on the chart for 29 weeks in total.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Free as a Bird” hit No. 2 in the United Kingdom and stayed on the chart for 14 weeks. Meanwhile, Anthology 1 peaked at No. 2 and remained on the chart for 12 weeks.

“Free as a Bird” was an international hit even if it took a while for fans to hear it.

