1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Clip Revealed Meghan Markle’s ‘Soft Side,’ Body Language Expert Says: ‘She Fully Supports Harry’

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Meghan Markle displayed a rarely seen “soft side” in a clip from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Stanton noticed that as Harry spoke about parts of royal life that concerned him for Meghan’s safety, “she allowed him to carry the conversation,” showing she was in “full agreement with her husband.”

It’s a less-featured aspect of her personality, but Stanton noted how her behavior showed that she “fully supports Harry.”

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted Prince Harry used a ‘defiance gesture’ in Netflix docuseries

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton, a former police officer known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Harry and Meghan’s body language in clips from their Netflix documentary series.

Notably, he pointed out how Harry showed a “defiance gesture” in the form of outstretched arms while he spoke about protecting Meghan. According to the expert, this typically suggests a person is “adamant in their belief or completely determined to get their point across.”

“His tone also indicated that he was confident in what he was saying,” Stanton pointed out. He added that Harry came off as “extremely passionate” about Meghan and his family.

Furthermore, Stanton noted Harry sees “massive parallels” between Meghan and Princess Diana. This has created more concerns for him regarding the media and royal family’s treatment of her.

Body language indicated Meghan Markle showed her ‘soft side’ for docuseries and that she ‘fully supports’ Prince Harry, expert says

In that clip, Stanton noticed that Meghan showed a less-frequently-seen aspect of her personality. “Meghan is often not shown having a soft side, but it was most definitely visible in this clip,” he said.

“It’s clear she fully supports Harry as she allowed him to carry the conversation,” Stanton explained. “She went on to flash expressions of sympathy and empathy, which further highlighted that she is in full agreement with her husband.”

“While Meghan was on hand to support [Harry], she also seemed slightly upset and frustrated by the topic.”

Meghan Markle was a palace scapegoat, claims Netflix docuseries

In Harry & Meghan, the couple suggested that Harry’s protective nature stemmed from how Meghan was treated. They claimed she was like a scapegoat for the palace and the press.

“You would see it play out,” Meghan explained in an official clip from the docuseries. “A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go, ‘We gotta make that go away.”

“There’s real estate on a website homepage,” Meghan explained. “There is real estate … on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Some observers anticipate a response to such from someone in the royal family, specifically Prince William. “Battlelines are drawn,” royal author Tom Bower said (The New York Times). “And it will only get worse unless William steps in and gives an interview to rebut the allegations made by Meghan and Harry.”