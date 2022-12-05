1 Kate Middleton Boston Moment Proved She’s Not ‘Running Away From the Problem’ That’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton made a Dec. 2 visit to Harvard amid the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries trailer.

Kate Middleton lingered during the appearance in what a royal commentator described as “not running away from the problem.”

“She wanted to stop and talk to everyone, take photos,” the commentator said.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage

It seems Kate Middleton had no plans of hiding after the Harry & Meghan trailer dropped. Quite the contrary, according to a commentator. She — and Prince William — had multiple appearances before the Earthshot Prize awards. One in particular, a stop at Harvard University, proved the Princess of Wales wasn’t “running away” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries trailer dropped during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston visit

December kicked off in a big way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate started the month with a three-day visit to Boston, Mass., culminating in the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards. However, before they even touched down in the states, a race scandal erupted involving William’s godmother.

At the same time, Netflix unveiled the first look at Harry and Meghan’s docuseries. A teaser trailer dropped on Dec. 2. Coincidentally, or maybe not so coincidentally per some royal experts, it coincided with the first full day of William and Kate’s Boston visit.

The 72-second trailer had Meghan wiping away tears and Harry making a previously used refrain about no one knowing what happens behind closed doors. Plus, images of Kate seemingly as the villain.

Kate Middleton ‘wanted to stop and talk to everyone’ during Harvard visit in an ‘impressive’ display amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer, commentator says

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage

On Dec. 2, fresh on the heels of the Harry & Meghan trailer, Kate visited Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child. She spoke with researchers, waved to crowds, and even posed for selfies.

While the appearance may have resembled previous Princess of Wales outings, a commentator noted Kate’s willingness to stick around as evidence of her and William preserving amid Harry and Meghan trying to “bring them down.”

“You just saw William and Catherine show up every day—I saw Catherine today at Harvard,” royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News (via Newsweek).

“I mean, they had to pull the woman out of the building. She wanted to stop and talk to everyone, take photos,” the To Do For Daily podcast host said. “And you know, that’s not running away from the problem.

“I think that that’s really impressive, because there are people that are trying to bring them down right now, specifically, the Sussexes,” she added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries after the premiere

Being tight-lipped a la the 2021 Oprah interview isn’t necessarily William and Kate’s course of action this time around. A report claims they’re not going to let Harry & Meghan premiere without responding in some way.

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do,” a “source” told Express. “But you can see the direction of travel.” The pair were also said to be “surprised but not surprised” by the timing of the teaser trailer.

Netflix has since dropped the full trailer for Harry & Meghan.

Harry & Meghan: A Global Netflix Event premieres Dec. 8 with three episodes hitting the streamer. On Dec. 15, the final three episodes will drop.

