Elton John's "Daniel" is a song that was widely misinterpreted. It got outperformed by a Paul McCartney song that's forgotten.

TL;DR:

Elton John’s “Daniel” was overshadowed by a slow Paul McCartney song.

“Daniel” is a song about a soldier in the Vietnam War.

The Wings song in question is one of Paul’s worst love ballads.

Elton John’s “Daniel” has some interesting lyrics. Despite that, it was kept off the top of the charts by a Paul McCartney song. Notably, John’s co-writer Bernie Taupin said “Daniel” was widely misinterpreted by listeners.

Paul McCartney’s boring song ‘My Love’ got in the way of Elton John’s ‘Daniel’

Wings’ “My Love” is far from Paul McCartney’s most impressive song. It’s not even his most impressive piano ballad. It’s a love song that’s so slow and lifeless it feels like a dirge.

According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, “My Love” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, proving the 1970s weren’t as good as people remember. Notably, the track stopped John’s “Daniel” from reaching No. 1.

Elton John’s co-writer said their song was about a soldier from the Vietnam War

In a way, it’s fitting that “My Love” and “Daniel” will forever be associated with each other. They represent the two sides of 1970s soft-rock. “My Love” is an unambitious silly love song while “Daniel” is actually about something. According to co-writer Bernie Taupin, as quoted in American Songwriter, “Daniel” was inspired by the Vietnam War.

“‘Daniel’ had been the most misinterpreted song that we’d ever written,” Taupin said. “The story was about a guy that went back to a small town in Texas, returning from the Vietnam War. They’d lauded him when he came home and treated him like a hero.

“But he just wanted to go home, go back to the farm, and try to get back to the life that he’d led before,” he said. “I wanted to write something that was sympathetic to the people that came home.”

The fact that “Daniel” gets misinterpreted is a point in its favor. At least it inspires thought! “My Love” is a straightforward snooze-fest. John wrote slow songs like “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind” that are far better than “Daniel,” which sounds too much like elevator music for its own good. At least “Daniel” has some interesting lyrics.

‘Daniel’ and ‘My Love’ both inspired covers by notable singers

It’s clear “Daniel” was more memorable because it inspired more covers. Wilson Phillips, Sam Smith, and the rock band Fuel all put their own spin on the track. Notably, Wilson Phillips’ rendition appeared on the star-studded compilation album Two Rooms: Celebrating the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin.

Paul’s ballads like “Yesterday” and “Here, There and Everywhere” tend to stick around. However, the only famous singer who covered “My Love” was Harry Connick Jr., whose cover appeared on the compilation album The Art of McCartney. It’s the sort of song that did well when easy listening ruled the radio but would never be a hit today, even on the alternative stations.

“My Love” and “Daniel” aren’t exactly classics but they represent the pop music of their time.