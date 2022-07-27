1 ‘Real Housewives’ Star Planned Their Wedding in 48 Hours

Denise Richards has long been a pop-culture staple, rising to fame as an actor and model before making headlines due to her relationship with controversial actor Charlie Sheen. These days, Richards is a star of the Real Housewives franchise, making waves for her family and relationship drama. While many of Richards’ hard times have been highlighted in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some of her happy moments have been featured as well – including her 2018 wedding to Aaron Phypers, which was planned and executed in record time by the reality star.

Denise Richards planned her 2018 wedding to Aaron Phypers in just 48 hours

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a momentous one for Richards – not least because the cameras captured her whirlwind wedding to Aaron Phypers. According to ScreenRant, Richards and Phypers decided to get married on Sept. 8, 2018, just days after they determined to tie the knot. As Richards told People Magazine, “(Aaron) really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity. We called (wedding planner) Mindy Weiss and she did it in less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”

On the day of the ceremony, things got a little crazy when Richards showed up a few hours late. The cameras rolled as Richards’ fellow Housewives complained about the heat – but when Richards finally arrived, a few guests got emotional as the reality star walked down the aisle on Phypher’s arm, all while rock music played in the background. The bride wore a custom lace romper for the brief ceremony, which she rocked right up until she rode off with her new husband on his motorcycle.

Lauri and George Peterson made ‘Real Housewives’ history

As the first show in the Real Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of Orange County established many “firsts” for the series. In 2007, when the show was still relatively new, Lauri and George Peterson tied the knot on the show, with Lauri becoming the first series star to get married on camera. The divorced mother of three got engaged to Peterson at the end of Season 2, and in September 2007, their wedding was a main storyline for the show.

According to Distractify, the Petersons kept drama at bay during their special day. The wedding was surprisingly emotional, and for fans, the high-profile ceremony marked a definite turning point for reality TV, one that encouraged stars to share even more of their lives with viewers. To this day, Lauri and George Peterson are still happily married, proving that not all reality TV marriages end in heartache.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s 2018 wedding provided luxury and drama

Denise Richards wasn’t the only star of the Housewives franchise to get married in 2018. In October that year, model and reality star Eva Marcille got married to Michael Sterling in a much-discussed ceremony and reception on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to People Magazine, Marcille and Sterling got married just five months after welcoming their first child together.

While the wedding was lavish, it was private, meaning that fans had to hear about all the drama after the ceremony was over. According to Essence, Marcille instituted a royal ball theme, asking her guests to leave their kids at home and enforcing a policy that asked guests not to show any ankle. Additionally, to try to stay on budget, Marcille asked for no plus-ones at the ceremony. All of this meant that followers of the show had a lot to talk about in the days that followed the lavish ceremony.

