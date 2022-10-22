1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Was Inspired by a Woman Paul McCartney Felt Was Unattractive

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney said one song from The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was inspired by a woman he did not find attractive. He felt bad discussing the woman’s looks in a book he wrote. Subsequently, he said the track displayed his ability to paint a picture.

Paul McCartney thought the premise of a song from The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ was funny

In his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul discussed his view of parking attendants. “Nobody liked parking attendants, or meter maids, as they were known in that benighted era,” he wrote. “So, to write a song about being in love with a meter maid — someone nobody else liked — was amusing in itself.” The song in question was “Lovely Rita.”

Paul said a real individual influenced “Lovely Rita.” “There was one particular meter maid in Portland Place on whom I based Rita,” he said. “She was slightly military-looking. I know it’s a terrible thing to say, but those meter maids were never good-looking. You never heard anybody say, ‘God, that’s one stunning parking attendant.'”

Paul McCartney explained how true details influenced The Beatles’ ‘Lovely Rita’

Paul elaborated on the incident that inspired “Lovely Rita.” “In any case, I caught a glimpse of Rita opposite the Chinese embassy in Portland Place,” he said. “She was filling in a ticket in her little white book.”

In the song, Rita is dressed like the parking attendant from Portland Place. “The cap, the bag across her shoulder,” he said. “It’s sheer observation, like painting en plein air (outdoors). I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the secret to successful songwriting is the ability to paint a picture.”

How ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and ‘Lovely Rita’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Lovely Rita” was never a single, so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Sgt. Pepper topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks. The album remained on the chart for a staggering total of 233 weeks.

“Lovely Rita” was not a single in the United Kingdom either. According to The Official Charts Company, “Lovely Rita” did not chart there. On the other hand, Sgt. Pepper was No. 1 for 28 of its 277 weeks on the U.K. chart. Besides Please Please Me, none of The Beatles’ albums lasted longer at the top of the U.K. chart.

“Lovely Rita” wasn’t a hit but it proved Paul could create a song from the most mundane aspects of life.

