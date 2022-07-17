1 Taylor Swift Song Inspired 2 Fan Favorite Characters in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder is not the first time Taylor Swift has been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As some may recall, the singer posted a countdown that ended on the same day as the Avengers: Endgame premiere. So a few fans believed that since Swift had a song titled “End Game,” all of these clues meant that she was involved with the fourth Avengers film. Unfortunately, that wasn’t true. However, one of her songs is sort of in the fourth Thor movie.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ introduces 2 goats to the MCU

Whether fans liked or disliked Thor: Love and Thunder, they can agree that it is a silly film all-around. And one of the movie’s most amusing moments comes in the form of two goats — Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher. Their names aren’t mentioned in the movie, but that’s what they are called in the comic books.

The Indigarrians gift the two goats to Thor in the MCU film after he saves their people. However, the audience hears them before they see them.

Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher constantly scream, much to the annoyance of the Guardians of the Galaxy, particularly Nebula. But Thor finds them charming, and he takes the goats with him when he and Korg travel back to New Asgard. And Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher pull the Viking ship when Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie, and Korg set out to find Gorr the God Butcher and stop his reign of terror.

Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher have quickly become fan favorites among Marvel fanatics. But there’s one behind-the-scenes secret about the goats in Thor: Love and Thunder that makes them even more charming, and it all leads back to Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift directly inspired the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ goats’ screaming

During an interview with Insider, director Taika Waititi shared the inspiration behind the screaming goats in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“They were never meant to be screaming,” he revealed. “The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know how they would sound. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn’t even know that existed. So I hear the screaming goats, and I just felt it was awesome. A lot of people think it’s me screaming. It’s not.”

Waititi added, “I think one of the vendors that was making the CG goats, they just added the Taylor Swift song ‘I Knew You Were Trouble,’ but the fan-made one with the goat sounds, and we just thought it was so funny. So it was just a shot of how the CG creatures were coming along. It wasn’t meant for the film or anything. It was just an update. And the screams were freakin’ awesome.”

So the next time you watch Thor: Love and Thunder, keep an ear out for Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Taika Waititi shares his inspiration for the film’s soundtrack

A Taylor Swift song isn’t actually on the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack. But that might be because she was born in the wrong time period.

“The whole aesthetic around the film was always we wanted it to be this bombastic, loud, colorful palette which kind of reflected spray paint and panel vans in the ’80s and rock albums,” Taika Waititi told Looper.

The 1980s inspired the music in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Taylor Swift didn’t release her first album until 2006.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

