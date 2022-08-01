10 Best Shows to Watch in August 2022

It’s hard to believe it’s already August, but 2022 has flown by. That could be attributed to all the amazing television that’s come out this year — and we can expect more of it in August. From new series like The Sandman and House of the Dragon to continuing hits like Better Call Saul, there’s no shortage of content to dive into. Here are the best shows to watch in August 2022.

‘The Sandman’ – Netflix

Tom Sturridge and Kyo Ra in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

One of Netflix’s most-anticipated new shows of 2022, The Sandman makes its debut this August. And this adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith’s comics looks every bit as fantastic as fans had hoped.

Following the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), the series will take viewers on a journey to restore the character’s realm. After Dream spends nearly a century in captivity, his home is in poor shape. He sets out to right his wrongs and locate his old companions. His adventure is dark and thrilling, something that will no doubt appeal to fantasy fans of all kinds.

The Sandman debuts on Netflix on Aug. 5, 2022.

‘House of the Dragon’ – HBO

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

Game of Thrones fans have been without content for too long, but that changes this summer. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO in August 2022, and it could become one of the best shows of the year. Although the original series left fans feeling mixed, this new war for the Iron Throne may be exactly what they need to fall in love with this franchise again.

Set 200 years before Daenerys’ quest for the throne, House of the Dragon will follow her ancestors. Specifically, it will cover the Dance of Dragons, a Targaryen civil war over who would ascend after King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Judging by the trailer, the prequel will have all the action and political intrigue of the original show — and plenty of dragons, too!

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022.

‘Locke and Key’ – Netflix

With its focus on the supernatural, Locke and Key feels more like a Halloween season watch than a summer one. But Locke and Key Season 3 debuts in August 2022, and we’re certainly not missing out on the show’s final run.

Season 3 will serve as Locke and Key’s series finale, so there will be plenty of emotional moments and questions to answer before it’s through. The Lockes ended season 2 feeling bittersweet about their experiences with Keyhouse. They’ll have to put that aside as they embark on one last adventure there, which could raise the stakes even higher than before.

Locke and Key Season 3 hits Netflix on Aug. 10, 2022.

‘Never Have I Ever’ – Netflix

Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in ‘Never Have I Ever’ | Isabella B. Vosmikova/Netflix

Looking for something lighter than The Sandman and Locke and Key to watch on Netflix? Never Have I Ever is often considered one of the streamer’s best teen shows, and it returns in August 2022. Never Have I Ever Season 3 will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigating her new relationship — and the one she gave up in order to get here.

The just-released trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 3 promises more humor and heart from the next outing. There’s no better way to end the summer, so make sure to add Devi’s next adventure to your to-watch list.

Never Have I Ever returns for season 3 on Aug. 12, 2022.

‘Better Call Saul’ – AMC

Better Call Saul Season 6 premiered back in April, but the Breaking Bad prequel is approaching its series finale – and its remaining three episodes promise to bring the show out with a bang. The final season has delivered plenty of twists and turns, and all that’s left is to reveal what becomes of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) after the events of Breaking Bad.

Of course, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul set to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, it seems we’ll see some overlap between the two shows. That’s got fans excited heading into these final episodes. And whether you’re up to date or still catching up, you won’t want to miss the conclusion to Saul Goodman’s story.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

‘The Bachelorette’ – ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 has finally arrived, and whether or not it’s on our list of best shows, fans of ABC’s reality TV series will no doubt be tuning in throughout August 2022. The latest outing of The Bachelorette is an exciting one, as it features two leads looking for love: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

The pair is already facing serious drama between themselves and the men competing for their hearts. And that’s likely to continue as The Bachelorette 2022 progresses. Those looking for some fun escapism this summer will find it here.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ – Disney+

Ms. Marvel Season 1 just came to a close, but Marvel is wasting no time bringing us our next Disney+ series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law comes out in August 2022 – and although it’s arriving on the heels of the franchise’s best-reviewed show, it’s likely to be another hit.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular She-Hulk, Marvel’s newest Disney+ project will see her juggling her career as an attorney with her extraordinary abilities. Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will be by her side, and it looks like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will make an appearance as well. Needless to say, Marvel fans will want to gear up for this one.

She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 17, 2022.

‘Love Island USA’ – Peacock

If Bachelorette isn’t really your scene but you’re looking for reality TV to watch this summer, may we recommend Love Island USA?

A Peacock exclusive inspired by Love Island UK, the series takes a group of couples to an island for some wild challenges. Their experiences are likely to keep viewers glued to the screen. And new episodes stream all week long, giving fans plenty of content to look forward to over the next month.

New episodes of Love Island USA stream Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock.

‘Paper Girls’ – Prime Video

Those still riding that Stranger Things Season 4 high might want to check out Prime Video’s Paper Girls this August. The new series debuts at the end of July, and it promises to be a fun adventure full of time travel. Plus, it’s set in the ’80s, making it another nostalgic ride for viewers.

Paper Girls sees four teens’ paper route disrupted one Halloween, when they’re thrown forward in time, venturing from 1988 to 2019. That’s jarring as it is, but the group also finds themselves in the midst of a war between two groups of time travelers. Needless to say, their adventure will make for compelling entertainment.

Paper Girls Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.

‘Andor’ – Disney+

Marvel isn’t the only franchise boasting an exciting new release in August. It seems Star Wars will also bring new content to Disney+. And the show is a spinoff of one of the franchise’s best films, so it’s one that fans will definitely want on their August 2022 watch list.

Andor will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One, taking viewers on missions for the Rebellion. On the heels of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the time period before the original Star Wars trilogy is proving to be an exciting one to dive into. Hopefully, Andor turns out to be another success for Lucasfilm.

Andor debuts on Disney+ on Aug. 31, 2022.

