Between broadcast and streaming, there are so many TV shows on the air right now. It’s gotten to the point where it’s impossible to check them all out. Here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, we watch all the TV so you don’t have to — and then let you know what’s worth watching. That’s why we made this list of the 10 best television shows of 2022.

Jeremy Allen White in ‘The Bear’ Season 1 | Matt Dinerstein/FX

10. ‘1883’

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan expanded his TV universe this year with the prequel 1883 on Paramount+– introducing fans to another generation of Duttons. The series stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, who settled the Montana land that would eventually become the family’s Yellowstone Ranch.

Also starring Sam Elliot, Lamonica Garrett, and Isabel May, 1883 is a limited series featuring 10 episodes that shouldn’t be missed if you are part of the Yellowstone fandom. From the panoramic cinematography to the incredible writing, 1883 is one of the best shows of 2022.

9. ‘Atlanta’

Atlanta premiered on FX in 2016 as a comedy-drama created by Donald Glover, and he starred alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. After a four-year break, the series returned in 2022 with a pair of seasons that brought the story to its conclusion.

We must admit, season 3 received mixed reviews due to most of the episodes being anthology stories without Atlanta’s main characters. However, the fourth and final season gave each character a beautiful send-off — and the series finale was almost perfect.

8. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Ewan McGregor stars as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi in this Disney+ limited series. The story takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

The series follows Kenobi as he attempts to rescue Princess Leia from the Galactic Empire, which leads to a confrontation with his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker — aka Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

7. ‘Abbott Elementary’

The only broadcast network comedy on our list, ABC’s Abbot Elementary took inspiration from sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Recreation and put that magical comedy formula in a Philadelphia public school that is starving for resources.

The mockumentary series comes from star Quinta Brunson, who plays an optimistic young teacher named Janine. She is surrounded by a strong cast of eclectic characters that includes Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler James Williams.

6. ‘House of the Dragon’

After the disappointing end to Game of Thrones, everyone was skeptical about the prequel House of the Dragon. But when the series premiered on HBO this summer, it ended up being a pleasant surprise.

The world created by George R. R. Martin came to life at the height of House Targaryen’s power. The political war is intriguing to watch, with few people in the series being purely good or purely evil. And the story playing out on screen is making Martin’s book Fire & Blood an even better read than we originally thought.

Starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, and Steve Toussaint, House of the Dragon is a welcomed addition to the GOT TV universe and we are ready for more.

5. ‘Yellowstone’

Taylor Sheridan’s epic neo-western Yellowstone became the highest-rated show on television in 2022 — and for good reason. Now in its fifth season, the Paramount Network series tells the story of fifth-generation rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his fight to save his family’s land in Montana against numerous enemies who want to take it from him.

More than 15 million viewers tune in each week to get a glimpse of rural, small-town America and a way of life that is quickly fading from the American landscape. Sheridan’s writing is top-notch. And Costner leads a tremendously talented cast that includes Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

4. ‘Andor’

Andor is a Rogue One prequel series on Disney+ that brought deep, visceral drama to the Star Wars universe. Diego Luna plays the titular character, and Stellan Skarsgård stars as the ruthless spymaster Luthen. Genevieve O’Reilly plays future Rebellion leader Mon Mothma, Andy Serkis is prison trustee Kino, and Kyle Soller is the Andor-obsessed security guard Syril.

The series does take its time in the first part of the season. But once it found its footing, Andor turned into one of the most creative Star Wars entries put on TV or film.

3. ‘Severance’

Severance from AppleTV+ could have easily been at the top of our list of the best television shows of 2022. From director Ben Stiller, this sci-fi thriller uses a jarring conceit– corporate workers agree to separate their memories of home and work life. Which essentially turns them into two different people sharing the same body.

Adam Scott leads a stellar cast that includes Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. This series will keep you guessing, and the reveals toward the end of the season are simply mind-blowing. We can’t wait for season 2.

2. ‘White Lotus’

White Lotus is an HBO series from Mike White — aka Ned Schneebly from School of Rock, an extremely popular two-time Amazing Race contestant, and the runner-up of Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

It’s a dark comedy-drama anthology series that follows the employees and guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, along with their various psychological problems and social dysfunction. It’s cringe comedy at its finest, with satire of wealth, entitlement, and privilege. Oh, and did we mention the series features the absolutely fabulous Jennifer Coolidge?

White Lotus won 10 Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing. Coolidge also won for Best Supporting Actress, and Australian Murray Bartlett snagged Best Supporting Actor.

1. ‘The Bear’

Set in the kitchen of a Chicago restaurant, The Bear is a scripted drama from FX that is extremely stressful to watch. But, it portrays a familiar existence for those of us who’ve worked in busy kitchens. Jeremy Allen White absolutely shines as the lead character Carmy, an elite, fine-dining chef who’s come home to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

Yes, chef — episodes 3 and 7 are incredibly stressful to sit through. But they are absolutely worth it. There’s a reason this series became one of the biggest word-of-mouth sensations of the summer.