10 of George Harrison’s Best Collaborations

Choosing George Harrison‘s best collaborations isn’t easy because there are so many. However, for this list, we kept it to the collaborations that happened in the recording studio only, whether they were on one of George’s tracks or another artist’s. Here are 10 of George’s best collaborations.

10. ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

George used Chinese philosophy to write The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” In his 1980 memoir, I Me Mine, he explained that he read that everything is relative to everything else in I Ching, the Chinese classic Book of Changes. So, he used it to write a song. He randomly opened a book and saw the words “gently weeps,” and the tune was born. It’s one of George’s best collaborations because he asked Eric Clapton to perform on it. The guitarist was hesitant about playing on a Beatles song, but George’s ego was fine with it. Later, George loved how Clapton performed the song on their 1991 Japanese tour.

9. ‘Sour Milk Sea’

George wrote “Sour Milk Sea” during The Beatles’ stay at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram in Rishikesh, India. Once back from their trip, George and The Beatles recorded it as a demo and considered it for The White Album. However, George gave it to Jackie Lomax to record for Apple Records. It’s one of George’s best collaborations because it’s a rarity. Three Beatles, George, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr, appear on it.

8. ‘How Do You Sleep?’

George was initially apprehensive about helping John Lennon on Imagine, especially since things between The Beatles hadn’t mellowed since their recent split. However, he interpreted John’s asking him as a way of extending an olive branch. He was happy that John aimed the diss track at Paul, not him.

7. ‘Photograph’

George and Ringo co-wrote “Photograph” only a few years after The Beatles split. It’s the only song credited to the pair, despite their many collaborations over the years. It was an international hit and helped kick off Ringo’s solo career. George contributed 12-string acoustic guitar and backing vocals. The pair continued to play on each other’s records until George died in 2001.

6. ‘Wah Wah’

George wrote “Wah Wah” after briefly quitting The Beatles during the Let It Be sessions in January 1969. “Wah wah” is a term he used for headache, which his bandmates constantly gave him at the time. It’s one of George’s best collaborations because it’s a who’s who of notable musicians. George contributed his signature slide guitar and vocals. Meanwhile, Clapton, Starr, Billy Preston, Badfinger’s Joey Molland, Klaus Voormann, and others appeared in the song.

5. ‘I Won’t Back Down’

Tom Petty co-wrote “I Won’t Back Down” with Jeff Lynne. George was in the recording studio while Petty and the Heartbreakers recorded it. Petty was sick, so, being a good friend, George went out and bought ginger root, boiled it, and had Petty stick his head into the pot to get the ginger steam to open up his sinuses. It worked marvelously, and Petty went in and recorded the song in one take. George took care of Petty but also contributed guitar and backing vocals to the song.

4. ‘Costafine Town’

Originally, Splinter was intended for Apple Records, but once that fell apart, George invited the duo to sign with his newly made Dark Horse Records in the early 1970s. They were the first act he signed for his label, and he started helping them record an album shortly after. They recorded it over 17 months at George’s home recording studio at Friar Park. The album contained the hit single “Costafine Town.”

3. ‘Badge’

In 1968, George wrote “Badge” for Clapton because he didn’t have a song to add to Cream’s final album, Goodbye. Clapton had the melody, and George added the lyrics. They were working across from each other, and when George started writing the middle, he wrote “bridge.” Clapton read it upside down and cracked up laughing. He asked, “What’s ‘badge’?” So, they named the song “Badge.” Then, Ringo drunkenly stumbled into the recording studio and unknowingly contributed the lyric, “I told you ’bout the swans, that they live in the park.”

2. ‘When We Was Fab’

George’s 1987 album Cloud Nine was also a who’s who of musicians. Clapton, Starr, Lynne, and Elton John contributed to the tracks. However, “When We Was Fab” is a special song for George and Ringo because it pays homage to their Beatle days. George co-wrote the tune with Lynne, and Starr contributed drums and backing vocals. The drummer also appeared in the music video.

1. ‘Handle With Care’

“Handle With Care” is one of George’s best collaborations because it helped form The Traveling Wilburys. George wrote the song with Lynne and meant for it to be a European 12-inch single. He and Lynne went to Dylan’s home recording studio to record it, and when Petty and Orbison heard what was happening, they wanted to come along. Then, George realized he had a group of the best singer-songwriters in music and asked them to sing the song. It created the supergroup, who eventually made an album.

George loved working with other musicians and singer-songwriters. That’s one of the biggest reasons he wanted to leave The Beatles. He wanted to play with others, not just John, Paul, and Ringo. He jammed with his friends at every turn, and they sometimes recorded it. Even if he didn’t play on a record with his friends, he always helped somehow. Other times, George’s best collaborations happened spontaneously.

However they happened, we’re glad they did.