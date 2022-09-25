10 Jeffrey Dahmer Documentaries, Movies, and Series to Watch After ‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

In July 1991, Milwaukee police entered 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment to find a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones, and other remains in various states of decomposition. Dahmer confessed to 16 murders in Wisconsin and one more in Ohio in 1978, not to mention unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. His crimes are again top of mind thanks to Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters as Dahmer, the 10-episode limited series explores the stories of his victims, including his neighbor Glenda Cleveland.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal | Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty Images

After you’re finished with DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, here are 10 other movies and TV shows to watch about the Milwaukee Cannibal.

‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ releases on Oct. 7

Netflix is releasing another true crime series about Dahmer on Oct. 7, 2022: Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team.

It also delves into his warped psyche while answering the open questions about police accountability through a modern-day lens. Featuring fresh interviews with investigative journalists, prosecutors, psychologists, and victims’ friends and families, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes shines new light on the intersection of race, class, sexuality, and policing that gave rise to one of the most notorious murderers of the 20th century. Stream the series exclusively on Netflix beginning Oct. 7.

Movies about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Several drama films have been released about the Milwaukee Monster. My Friend Dahmer stars Ross Lynch as the serial killer. It’s based on the graphic novel by John Backderf, who was friends with Dahmer before he began killing. The movie also stars the late Anne Heche as Dahmer’s mother, Dallas Roberts as his father Lionel, and Alex Wolff as Backderf. My Friend Dahmer is available to stream on Prime Video.

In 1993, a year before Dahmer was killed in prison, The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer was released. Starring Carl Crew, the movie was a dramatized retelling of Dahmer’s murders. Other films about Dahmer’s crimes include:

Dahmer starring Jeremy Renner is available on Prime Video

Raising Jeffrey Dahmer is available through Roku

The Jeffrey Dahmer Files starring Andrew Swant is available on Prime Video

Documentaries about the Milwaukee Cannibal

If you’re interested in more of the true crime aspect of Dahmer’s story, there are several documentaries and docu-series about his murders. Released in 1992, The Trial of Jeffrey Dahmer: Serial Killer uses clips from Dahmer’s trial to tell the stories of his 17 murders.

In 2001, another documentary titled Serial Killers: The Real Life Hannibal Lecters came out. The documentary film compared Dahmer, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Albert Fish to the fictional Hannibal Lector.

Fresh Meat: Jeffrey Dahmer is another documentary examining Dahmer’s psychology. It’s available to stream on Tubi.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s trial is available online

Portions of Dahmer’s 1992 trial are available to watch on YouTube. During the trial, family members gave their heartbreaking and explosive victim impact statements. Dahmer also spoke in court at the sentencing in February 1992, two years before he was murdered in prison.

The full trial is available to watch through Court TV.

RELATED: Police Officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish Escorted One of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims Back Into His Apartment