10 John Wayne Approved Cocktail Recipes You Can Make With Duke Spirits

Actor John Wayne could appreciate a good cocktail. They would sometimes get him into trouble, but drinking became a regular hobby while playing card games along with his closest friends. Duke Spirits shared some Wayne-inspired cocktail recipes that any legal-drinking age adult looking for a worthwhile drink should take a peek at.

John Wayne cocktails made with Duke Spirits

Wayne’s son, Ethan, once recalled his father’s dream to create his own liquor brand. However, it wouldn’t just be any other alcohol line, but it would be properly aged and authentically crafted to enjoy in a nice restaurant or after a long day of work. Ethan decided to help make that dream a reality, contributing to the birth of Duke Spirits.

Duke Spirits has an array of liquors, including bourbon, whiskey, and tequila. However, they don’t leave Wayne fans without an array of cocktail recipes for those wondering what to make with their liquor line. The Duke Spirits website gives a bit of a flavor for a wide variety of different palettes.

Roughneck Colada

The Wayne cocktail recipe is called the Roughneck Colada, providing ingredients and directions for both an individual cocktail and a pitcher. It estimates that it will take five minutes to make the drink.

The ingredients include Duke Bourbon, Atlantico Reserva, fresh lime juice, and coconut cream. Additionally, they add orange juice and pineapple juice to add a bit of sweetness and tanginess to the beverage. Finally, throw in some fresh mint leaves and a float of Fernet Branca for good measure.

The Roughneck Colada directions require a shaker, a Collins glass, and a strainer to bring this drink to perfection.

John Wayne Old Fashioned

The second Wayne cocktail recipe is the John Wayne Old Fashioned. Any mixology enthusiast will know the classic drink, but Duke Spirits presents a bit of a twist on it with their own flair.

You can use any Duke Spirit of your choice for this one, giving a great deal of flexibility. You’ll want to add sugar cubes, orange bitters, and some club soda to give a bit of freshness. They also recommend an orange twist to really make this Old Fashioned complete.

The John Wayne Old Fashioned will require the mixologist to muddle the sugar cube along with the club soda and bitters. However, from there, it’s all a matter of stirring and straining along with a large ice cube.

True Grit Boulevardier

Try Duke Spirits’ True Grit Boulevardier Recipe This Weekend https://t.co/PFL9nNuYUR pic.twitter.com/hiz7Cdhxyu — Nashville Noise (@nashvillenoise) September 26, 2019

Next up is the True Grit Boulevardier, appropriately named after Wayne’s Oscar-winning role.

This one keeps it simple with only three ingredients, although they are a bit more specific. You’ll want to use the Duke Bourbon, Carpano Antica, and Campania.

Additionally, it’s also one of the simpler drinks to make yourself. It only requires a mixing glass, stirring, and pouring. An orange peel as a garnish will top this drink off to perfection.

Duke Mule

For another Wayne cocktail recipe that takes a book from a classic, make a Duke Mule.

It contains all of the typical ingredients for a typical Mule, but of course, it uses Duke Bourbon. If you’re a fan of the standard Mule, this is a great way to combine your love for Wayne and the cocktail into something truly refreshing and delicious.

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

For Wayne fans looking for something a bit more refreshing, look no further than the Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade. It’s absolutely perfect for a hot day.

This recipe also calls for Duke Bourbon along with some typical ingredients that any at-home bar should have, such as lemon juice and simple syrup. However, it also includes a blackberry purée to give the drink that berry pop.

The Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade will require a shaker, and they recommend serving in a mason jar to truly enjoy this favorite.

The Year of the Duke

The next Wayne-inspired cocktail recipe certainly brings both class and flavor in spades, aptly named The Year of the Duke.

This next drink combines Duke Bourbon with angostura bitters and sweetness from champagne or prosecco.

Duke Spirits recommends straining The Year of the Duke into a champagne flute, which is sure to impress your friends at your bar from home.

Not Your Mama’s Iced Tea

Wayne was an actor who played by his own rules. He understood the type of motion pictures that worked for him and stuck to his guns, believing in his own ability. The next cocktail named Not Your Mama’s Iced Tea perfectly fits the bill for what his career represents.

This next cocktail combines Duke Bourbon with the sweetness of tea and honey. However, a bit of orange juice in this recipe will truly allow the flavor of the bourbon to pop.

Not Your Mama’s Iced Tea will require a shaker with ice and the ability to taste and adjust accordingly.

49rs Gold Rush

Wayne fans looking for a more simple but no less flavorful cocktail recipe will enjoy the 49rs Gold Rush. This one truly makes Duke Bourbon the star of the drink.

The 49rs Gold Rush has only three ingredients, including Duke Bourbon and a couple of standard bar ingredients.

A shaker and ice really open this cocktail up, bringing it to life.

Gunsmoke

One of the more popular Wayne cocktails on the list is the Gunsmoke. It has a lot of complex flavors that any longtime fan of the actor could appreciate, including the smoke.

The Gunsmoke brings the Duke Spirits line to life with Yuzu Lemon blend, bitters, and syrup. However, this one requires a bit more advanced equipment to truly bring the cocktail to life. If you have a smoking gun, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy the drink’s full potential.

Manhattan

For another spin on an old classic, try the Wayne version of the Manhattan cocktail recipe.

The Duke Spirits’ Manhattan would make Wayne proud with its formula including two types of bitters with a sophisticated bottle from the liquor line.

As expected, this Manhattan only requires mixing ingredients and stirring. However, you’ll want to include the appropriate garnishes to fully take advantage of the drink’s presentation.

