10 Times Kate Middleton Wore Her ‘Superhero Color’ to Represent the Royal Family

According to one body language expert, Kate Middleton often looks to her “superhero color” when representing the royal family. That analyst explained how the Princess of Wales uses her impeccable sense of style “to signify power and a complete confidence in herself” while also spotlighting her personal growth.

So, in honor of how far she’s come, we’ve gathered 10 times Kate wore red to represent the royal family in 10 years.

Body language expert explains how red is Kate Middleton’s ‘superhero color’

When analyzing Kate and William’s behavior on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton noted, “Kate donned her favorite color of red [in Wales], which I often refer to as her superhero color.”

“Most superheroes wear uniforms of red or blue,” Stanton added, “primary colors that denote power.”

In his opinion, Kate didn’t always exude as much confidence as she does now. But he thinks she has “very much grown and developed into her own person” during her time as a royal. And wearing red has always seemed to be one way to show her growing strength and self-assurance.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ to launch a fundraising campaign before she married Prince William

Let’s first look back to 2011, just before Kate and William married. The soon-to-be-duchess wore red when they visited the University of St Andrews. Notably, that’s also where they began their romance.

They were there to accept their wedding gift, a scholarship honoring them. According to the university’s website, it was William’s first visit to the school as Patron of the St Andrews 600th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign. It was the couple’s first official appearance in Scotland, too.

Kate Middleton wore red to help launch a children’s hospice

In 2014, Kate was in a red dress during a launch for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) when she was four months pregnant with Princess Charlotte. While there, she met with hospice children, parents, and volunteers.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ to pay respects at a memorial wall for earthquake victims

Alongside William, Kate paid respects in red at a memorial wall in New Zealand in 2014. The area was previously devastated by an earthquake that killed 185 people.

Notably, the eco-conscious princess is a fan of recycling fashion, and her suit looks the same one she wore to appear at the University of St Andrews a few years earlier.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ for royal duties with Prince William and Prince Harry

In 2017, Kate wore red to support the “Heads Together” mental health initiative with William and a still-unwed Prince Harry. The effort “combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services,” according to the website.

Kate Middleton wore red to introduce Prince Louis to the world

Kate took a note from Princess Diana‘s book when introducing her second son, Prince Louis, to the world in 2018. Like Diana did with Harry in 1984, she wore a red dress to appear on the hospital’s steps with her newborn.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ on Commonwealth Day

In 2019, Kate wore a red outfit and matching hat for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The annual celebration is significant to the monarchy as a commemoration of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ to deliver a keynote speech for ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign

When Kate made a keynote speech to launch the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign in 2021, she wore a vibrant red turtleneck. The campaign calls to reframe perceptions around addiction by building awareness and improving understanding.

Kate Middleton wore red to her ‘Together at Christmas’ caroling event with Prince William

In 2021, Kate wore red to her “Together at Christmas” community carol celebration with William. She hosted and spearheaded the event, which was meant to spotlight and honor the work of organizations that supported communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton wore red to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

Before Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Kate honored the monarch’s 70-year reign during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. She appeared in bright red, hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte, at Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Kate Middleton wore her ‘superhero color’ for her first official appearance in Wales as the Princess of Wales

Finally, Kate wore a vivid red jacket for her first official appearance in Wales as the Princess of Wales. Stanton analyzed this choice and noted, “Kate always looks very striking in red or blue, which works well when representing the royal family.”

He added, “On this type of walk-around event, where she had to interact with members of the public and civil dignitaries, Kate obviously opted for red to signify power and a complete confidence in herself.”

