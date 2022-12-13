‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Has a ‘Full Meltdown’ After Her Doctor Calls Her Out in Teaser for 2023 Season

Meghan Crumpler’s weight loss journey isn’t going as smoothly as she hoped. The TLC star has what her friend dubs a “full meltdown” after a stressful visit with her doctor in a teaser for the upcoming season of 1000-lb Best Friends. New episodes begin airing in January 2023.

Dr. Procter calls Meghan out in teaser for ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 2

Sneak peek alert! ? Your favorite besties are back in a brand new season of #1000lbBestFriends premiering on January 4th at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/2MDmrG0zEV — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

TLC viewers first met Meghan on the discovery+ docuseries Too Large. She and several of her friends later got their own show, 1000-lb Best Friends, which chronicles their lives and attempts to lose weight.

Meghan got weight loss surgery prior to the series premiere of 1000-lb Best Friends in 2022. But she struggled to continue to lose weight, leading to some tense conversations with her doctor, bariatric surgeon Charles Procter. And based on a teaser for the show’s upcoming second season (via Twitter), it looks like Meghan is continuing to face challenges in her weight loss journey.

“I didn’t like our last visit,” she tells Dr. Procter in the clip. “I heard I was a failure … I want to be less, but I’m struggling.”

But Dr. Procter isn’t going to let Meghan make excuses.

“You have not had a single follow-up appointment with our aftercare program,” he tells her.

“This is exactly why I didn’t want to come,” she replies, looking upset.

Meghan is in ‘full meltdown mode,’ her friend and fellow ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ cast member Tina Arnold says

Meghan Crumpler on TLC’s ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ | TLC via YouTube

Dr. Procter goes on to ask Megan if she’s been doing the things he asked her to do following surgery. She admits she has not been following his guidance 100%. Then, she walks out of the appointment and goes to cry in the bathroom.

Meghan’s friend Tina Arnold accompanied her to her appointment, and she can see that her friend is having a rough time.

“Meghan is not doing well,” Tina tells producers. “She is in full meltdown mode.”

Dr. Procter wants his patient to take ownership of her health

Dr. Procter – who’s also been seen on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters and Family By the Ton – says that he’s just trying to encourage his patient to make good choices. He’s taken a similar “tough love” approach when working with Amy and Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.

“One of my main goals with Meghan has been trying to get her to take ownership of her own healthcare,” he explains in an interview segment.

But Meghan’s frustration with the situation is palpable.

“F*ck this place,” she says as she and Tina walk out to the parking garage.

What’s next for Meghan, Tina, and their friends Vanessa Cross and Ashley Sutton? Find out when 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. 1000-lb Best Friends Season 1 is currently streaming on discovery+.

