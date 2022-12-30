‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Star Meghan Crumpler Once Explained What Motivated Her to Lose Weight

Losing weight can be a challenge. Just ask TLC star Meghan Crumpler. Viewers have followed the ups and downs of her weight loss journey, first on the discovery+ show Too Large and then on the TLC series 1000-lb Best Friends. Though her path has not always been easy, it’s one she’s committed to following, she once explained.

Meghan of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ worried her health would continue to go ‘downhill’

Meghan of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ | TLC via YouTube

Prior to the premiere of Too Large, Meghan chatted with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what motivated her to lose weight. She said that a cascading list of health issues were what prompted her to seek out help from weight loss surgeon of Dr. Charles Procter.

At the time, Meghan weighed more than 500 pounds. She had chronic respiratory issues, was using oxygen 24/7, and had trouble with mobility.

“Once you get in that position, it goes downhill,” Crumpler said.

Meghan said her dying father’s words also encouraged her to start working with Dr. Charles Procter

Ultimately, it was a conversation with her dying father that led Meghan to believe that she could lose weight. He had watched other weight loss shows while in hospice and told her he thought she could have similar success. Meghan agreed.

“This was a do-or-die moment for me,” Meghan said. “I was tired of sitting on the sidelines. I was alive but not living.”

She added: “I had to do something I’d contemplated for years. And doing it this way, hopefully, I can help others who relate to me.”

However, Meghan knew that getting weight loss surgery wouldn’t solve all of her problems.

“[I]f you don’t do the work, it won’t work. It’s just a tool,” she said. “It’s not a get-out-of-jail free card by any means. This is a life-long commitment and there will be setbacks.”

Meghan hits a roadblock in ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 2

Sneak peek alert! ? Your favorite besties are back in a brand new season of #1000lbBestFriends premiering on January 4th at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/2MDmrG0zEV — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022

It looks like Meghan might be experiencing one of those setbacks in 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2. A teaser for the new episodes shows her having what her friend Tina describes as a “full meltdown” during an appointment with Dr. Procter.

In the clip (via Twitter), Meghan admits she’s been struggling. Dr. Procter points out that she hasn’t been doing everything he expects from her as a patient.

“You have not had a single follow-up appointment with our aftercare program,” he tells her.

He goes on to ask if she’s been doing the things she is supposed to do following her surgery. Meghan admits she hasn’t been following his guidance 100%. Soon after, she breaks down, leaving the office and going to cry in the bathroom.

​​“This is exactly why I didn’t want to come,” she says.

1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. 1000-lb Best Friends Season 1 and Too Large are currently streaming on discovery+.

