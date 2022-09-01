‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section

The TLC series 1,000-Lb. Sisters has won over fans with its focus on the weight-loss journeys of Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton. Many find the Slaton sisters’ story to be an unexpected comfort show. For those closely following their lives, the birth of Amy’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.

‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ has been a popular TLC series since 2020

1,000-Lb. Sisters started out with a sole focus of Amy and Tammy’s attempts to lose weight. But since the reality series debuted on TLC in 2020, it has covered the sisters’ personal lives as a whole as much as their efforts to shed pounds. For instance, Tammy refusal to commit to her weight-loss journey has turned some fans off.

With three seasons already premiered, 1,000-Lb. Sisters could reach yet another turning point. Season 2 began with Amy and her husband Michael’s discovery that she was pregnant with her first child, Gage Deon Halterman. He was born in November 2020. Now, the birth of her second son now could further change the dynamic on 1,000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy Slaton said her family feels ‘complete’ after her second baby

TLC star Amy Slaton welcomes her second baby boy with her husband | TLC via Youtube

On July 5, 2022, Amy celebrated the birth of her second child, Glenn Allen Halterman. The baby was born via C-section, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 17.5 inches long. Amy recently shared her excitement in an interview. After spending much of Season 3 risking her weight loss to get pregnant again, the new baby has arrived.

“The wait is finally over,” Amy told People. “Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman. The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

When will ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 premiere on TLC?

Just as Amy’s pregnancy with Glenn’s brother Gage was a focal point of 1,000-Lb. Sisters, so too will be the case for baby No. 2. In fact, the road to Glenn’s birth will be covered in the upcoming fourth season of the TLC show.

Tammy previously confirmed via TikTok that 1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 began filming in June 2022, though she declined to offer details. Although TLC has not announced an official release date, Tammy speculates it will premiere sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, some fans believe the show is too controversial to be left on the air. However, at the moment, all signs point to 1,000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 going ahead as planned. The show’s first three seasons are all currently streaming on Discovery Plus.

RELATED: ‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Could Have a ‘Prolonged Stay in Rehab,’ Doctor Says