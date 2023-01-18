‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: How Old Are Amy Slaton’s Kids in 2023?

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 is here, and fans see more of Tammy and Amy Slaton. The sisters are in far different places in their lives than in season 1, and Amy Slaton’s kids are growing up fast in 2023. So, how old are her children now?

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 star Amy Slaton gave birth to her second son in July 2022

Amy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Amy Slaton has two kids — Gage Deon Halterman and Glenn Allen Halterman. She and her husband, Micahel Halterman, welcomed Glenn into the world via c-section on July 5, 2023.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told People. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Amy talks about the birth of her second son on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. “Two years ago, I found out I was pregnant with Gage because I went to the ER because I was so constipated,” Amy explained. “And with this one, it was like, ‘Babe, I haven’t pooped in three weeks. I’m pregnant!’”

Amy’s posted about her youngest child on Instagram ever since his birth. “Omg Glenn two week,” she captioned a post on July 19, 2022. “How time fly when you’re living out your dreams. Gage is learning to be the best big brother ever. Even watches Glenn sleep. Checking on him. #trulyblessed.”

How old are Amy Slaton’s kids in 2023?

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has spoken candidly about her second pregnancyhttps://t.co/ZjEWgCaj1U — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) January 12, 2023

With 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airing in 2023, how old are Amy Slaton’s kids?

Amy’s oldest son, Gage, was born on Nov. 10, 2020. He’ll turn 3 years old in 2023. As for Glenn, he turns 1 on July 5, 2023.

Amy posts milestones of her kids on Instagram. “Gage rocking his 18-month outfit,” she wrote in March 2022. “Little big in him, but 12-month are getting small.” The following month, Amy posted about Gage getting his first haircut. He was over a year old at the time.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star also posted photos of Glenn for each month of his birth thus far. “Oh my word, my baby is 1 month today,” she posted in August 2022. “I can’t believe it. I’m so blessed. Thank you, Jesus, for my miracle boys.”

In January 2023, she created a post for Glenn’s 6-month mark. “Few days late but y’all, my baby boy is 6 months,” she wrote. “I just can’t. How is he already 6 months? This boy, so smart he hit every milestone and some. Right now he is working on crawling, he can get his knee up right, then he leap. Or army crawls.”

Does Tammy Slaton want children?

Now that Amy Slaton has two children in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, where does Tammy Slaton stand on having kids?

Distractify reports Tammy doesn’t want to have any children. Amy and Tammy have discussed children in the show, and Tammy feels frustrated by the constant comparisons made between her and Amy. “Nobody is the same,” she said. Additionally, she stated the only thing she’s pushing out of her body are farts.

Could Tammy’s mind change now that she’s married? Fans will have to wait and see.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

