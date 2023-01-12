‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4: Amy Slaton Couldn’t ‘Poop for 3 Weeks’ Due to Pregnancy With 2nd Child

TLC viewers have been keeping up with Tammy and Amy Slaton for years via 1000-lb Sisters. And the sisters are about to return for another season of the show. In 1000-lb Sisters Season 4, Amy talks about her experience with her second pregnancy — and she discusses horrible constipation she dealt with as a result. Here’s what she said.

How many kids does Amy Slaton have?

Amy Slaton in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Amy Slaton has two children — Gage Deon Halterman and Glenn Allen Halterman. Gage is 2 years old while Glenn was just born in July 2022. Heading into 1000-lb Sisters Season 4, Amy’s still pregnant with Glenn, and she documents her journey through her second pregnancy for the cameras.

When the TLC series began, the focus remained on Amy and Tammy’s journey to getting the OK to qualify for gastric bypass surgery. Amy achieved this quicker than Tammy did. The show then focused on other aspects of Amy’s life, such as living with her husband, going through pregnancy, and raising Gage.

“Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future, basically,” Amy said in a clip of 1000-lb Sisters after Gage was born. “I see him going off to college. I just — it’s an emotion you can’t really talk about because you just love him so much you don’t have words to explain how much you love him so much.”

She said she couldn’t ‘poop for 3 weeks’ due to pregnancy in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

Amy Slaton gets candid about pregnancy in 1000-lb Sisters Season 4. Metro has an exclusive clip from the season that shows her discussing how she realized she was pregnant with her second child — and it all had to do with her bowel movements.

“Two years ago, I found out I was pregnant with Gage because I went to the ER because I was so constipated,” Amy said. A past clip then showed Amy complaining to her husband about back pain and an inability to have a bowel movement. “And with this one, it was like, ‘Babe, I haven’t pooped in three weeks. I’m pregnant!'”

Now, Amy’s second child is six months old. She posted about this milestone on Instagram. “Few days late but y’all, my baby boy is 6 months,” she captioned a post showing a photo of Glenn. “I just can’t. How is he already 6 months? This boy so smart, he hit every milestone and some. Right now he is working on crawling, he can get his knee up right, then he leap. Or army crawls.”

Who is Amy Slaton’s husband?

#1000LbSister star Amy Slaton welcomed baby No. 2 with husband Michael Halterman. https://t.co/VqCHmnFDgg — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) July 10, 2022

Amy Slaton gets a lot of support from her husband, and he’s sure to make appearances in 1000-lb Sisters Season 4. So, who is Michael Halterman?

The Sun reports Michael and Amy met in high school and eloped in 2017 after a relationship that spanned several years. He’s from Sturgis, Kentucky, where he grew up with four siblings. Currently, he works as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies.

As of November 2022, Tammy Slaton is also a married woman. She tied the knot with Caleb Willingham at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio.

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 airs Jan. 17, 2023, on TLC.

