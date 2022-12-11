‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4: Where Are Amy and Tammy Slaton Now?

Tammy and Amy Slaton are coming back to TLC. 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres in January 2023. So, what have the Slaton sisters been up to since we last saw them on TV? The pair have definitely been keeping busy since the season 3 finale, with a new baby, a wedding, and more.

What is Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ doing now? She recently got married

The Slaton Sisters are coming back Jan. 17! Get ready for another season of sibling fights, doctor visits, and plenty of shenanigans! #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/e1PjN7feaW — TLC Network (@TLC) December 6, 2022

When fans last saw Tammy in the 1000-lb Sisters Season 3 finale, she was not in good shape. Shortly after she checked in to a weight loss rehab facility, her lungs collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. At the time, her family feared she might not make it. But Tammy pulled through and eventually returned to the rehab facility.

Since then, Tammy, 36, has made a major change — she got married. In November, she and her fiance Caleb Willingham tied the knot. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at the rehab center in Ohio where she and Caleb met, People reported.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told the magazine. “I’m married now!”

Tammy and Caleb’s wedding will be featured on 1000-lb Sisters Season 4.

Tammy Slaton reportedly had weight loss surgery

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy and Amy Slaton

A wedding isn’t the only big development in Tammy’s life. The Sun reports that the 1000-lb Sisters star also had weight loss surgery this summer. That’s a serious accomplishment for the reality star, who for years had struggled to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery.

A source told the tabloid that the procedure went well. Tammy returned to the rehab facility for a two-week monitoring period to make sure her recovery was on track. After that, she opted to stay at the facility as she continued to adjust to life after the weight loss surgery. However, she reportedly hopes to be home in Kentucky by the end of December.

What is Amy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ doing now? She has a new baby

Oh baby! ? Amy and Michael welcomed their second child together and now they have a sweet family of 4! Here’s your first look at baby #2. ? #1000lbSistershttps://t.co/Qp1fll3B43 — TLC Network (@TLC) July 8, 2022

As for Amy, she has also had a busy year. The 1000-lb Sisters star welcomed her second child with husband Michael Halterman over the summer. Glenn Allen Halterman was born July 5 via C-section. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces as was 17.5 inches long. The couple has one other child, a son named Gage, who was born in November 2020.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy and Michael said in a statement shared with TLC. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Amy’s pregnancy journey will be chronicled in the upcoming season of 1000-lb Sisters.

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

