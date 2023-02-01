‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Nursing Assistant Gives Reasons for Tammy Slaton’s Weight Gain

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton’s admittance back into rehab. Tammy was rushed to the hospital in the first episode after being unable to breathe. The second episode showed her attempting to lose weight to get bariatric surgery. A clip from episode 3 showed Tammy speaking to her nursing assistant about weight loss. Here’s what the assistant said about Tammy’s weight gain.

Tammy Slaton gained 10 pounds in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses heavily on Tammy Slaton hoping to lose weight so she can eventually get bariatric surgery. Unfortunately, Tammy seemed to lose progress in episode 2.

“The last time I weighed in, I was 573,” Tammy explained before a weigh-in at the rehab facility. “And I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery. I’m probably going to be 10 pounds away from my goal. … Seeing the numbers go up, it’s one of my worst fears.”

Unfortunately, when Tammy stepped on the scale, she saw the opposite of progress. Her weight went up to 583. “It’s frustrating,” she added. “You work so hard every day to keep the weight off and to lose more weight and you see the numbers going back up.”

A nursing assistant explained the potential reasons for the weight gain

Tammy Slaton spoke to Kimberly, her nursing assistant, about her weight gain in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4.

“I don’t understand why I’ve been putting on weight,” Tammy shared in a clip from Access Hollywood. “I’m so ready to go home, but I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery.”

“You hit a little bit of a plateau,” Kimberly shared while trying to reassure Tammy. “When you’re losing weight, you’ll stop for a bit, and then you’ll start losing all over again.”

Kimberly then spoke to the cameras about weight loss — and it seems she believes Tammy not seeing much progress is causing Tammy to go “backward.”

“Weight loss is not a straight arrow,” Kimberly shared. “You have your ups, you have your downs. It could be a stress factor, it could be water retention. And it’s normal. But, for Tammy, just like a lot of residents, it’s really hard. Because it just brings them down into a depression. Sometimes, they can go backwards.”

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost since ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4?

While 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton’s weight gain, she’s lost weight since the season wrapped filming. Tammy posts TikToks that show she’s lost a significant amount of weight.

So, how much weight has Tammy lost? Fans will have to wait and find out, as Tammy said in a TikTok that she can’t share all the details just yet.

“I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on, like my weight, and my hair, and my clothes, and my marriage,” Tammy told her phone camera. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.”

Fans will have to wait until the new season ends for Tammy to give full details about her current life.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

