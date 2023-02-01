‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Details First Kiss With Caleb Willingham

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 features Tammy Slaton back in rehab after a severe health scare. Tammy’s determined to lose weight to reach 550 pounds so she qualifies for bariatric surgery. Now, Tammy’s married to Caleb Willingham, a man she met at the rehab facility. Here’s what she said about her and Caleb’s first kiss.

Who is Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham?

Tammy Slaton and her husband, Caleb Willingham | TLC via YouTube

Wedding bells rang for Tammy Slaton in 2022. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star married Caleb Willingham in November 2022.

So, who is Caleb? He’s a 39-year-old resident at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. According to People, he and Tammy met and fell in love while living at the rehab center. They had their wedding at the same place they met.

“Our wedding day was perfect; there was so much love in the room,” Tammy told People. “I literally married my best friend.” In her wedding photos, Tammy wore a sleeveless white gown and a sparkling tiara. She held a bouquet of sunflowers.

A source close to the couple told The Sun that Tammy and Caleb are a “huge support” for each other. “They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share,” the insider said. “They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Tammy Slaton gave details about her and her husband’s first kiss

1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 fans are still eager to hear more details about Tammy Slaton’s relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham. Recently, Tammy shared a funny story about their first kiss.

“When we had our first kiss, he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair,” Tammy told E! News.

Despite the early relationship mishap, Tammy maintained that meeting and marrying Caleb was the best decision ever. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “God truly blessed me.”

Fans shouldn’t expect too many more details about Tammy’s relationship with Caleb. Tammy said in a TikTok that her contract with TLC prevents her from sharing too many details. “I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes and my marriage,” she said. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.”

Caleb Willingham will make an appearance in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Fans hoping to glimpse into Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s relationship are in luck. E! News reports Caleb will make an appearance in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, and viewers will get to see his and Tammy’s love story.

TLC originally ordered eight episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. But Tammy Slaton told her TikTok followers they should expect eight additional episodes. “We start filming season 4B at the end of this month,” she said. She posted the TikTok in January, so TLC likely begins filming the additional episodes at the end of January 2023. Hopefully, the additional episodes focus on Tammy’s love story with Caleb.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

