‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Felt ‘Selfish and Guilty’ Over Lengthy Rehab Stay

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 began with Tammy Slaton heading to the hospital after deciding to go back to rehab. Her extreme health scare had her sister, Amy Slaton, and the rest of her family extremely worried for her health. And in episode 3 of the season, Tammy expressed guilt over staying in rehab for an extended period.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton heading to rehab

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1, Tammy Slaton told her family she didn’t feel well. The situation quickly escalated after she couldn’t breathe and was rushed to the emergency room. Tammy explained that the doctors put her in a medically-induced coma, and she turned septic. Thankfully, the doctors revived Tammy and inserted a tracheotomy to help her breathe.

“I’ve had a rough time with it,” she explained regarding the tracheotomy. “They cut your throat open, and they put like a — I call it a PVC pipe. I don’t know what else to call it. But, it’s a tube, and it’s in your throat, and it’s about that long, and I get direct air, oxygen. There’s some stuff I didn’t even know could happen, like everything stuck in your throat. If it gets too stuck, I have to be suctioned out.”

It seems Tammy will spend the remainder of season 4 in rehab, as she’s attempting to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery.

She expressed she felt ‘selfish and guilty’ for staying in rehab after Amy Slaton’s dog died

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 3 showed Amy Slaton dealing with significant loss. Her chihuahua, Little Bit, died at 22 years old. “Little Bit was literally my daughter,” Amy shared on the show. “She might not have been human, but she was my daughter.”

Amy had to break the news to Tammy Slaton, and Tammy didn’t take the loss well. She struggled through therapy after hearing the news. She wanted to attend Little Bit’s funeral but could only do so virtually, as she had to stay in the rehab facility.

“I wish I could be there in person,” Tammy said. “And I kind of feel selfish and guilty for not being there for them. It makes me want to work harder. Even though I had a bad weigh-in, and on top of that, rough therapy, I’m not giving up. They need me.”

What was Tammy Slaton’s weight at her most?

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1, Tammy Slaton revealed that she reentered rehab at 717 pounds — her highest weight to date.

“I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes,” she explained after the scary hospital stint. “I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again.”

She’s had her ups and downs in rehab so far. She was down to around 570 pounds and then gained 10 back, which deeply upset her. Tammy’s doctor wanted her to get to 550 pounds to qualify for bariatric surgery.

“It’s frustrating,” she said over the 10-pound weight gain. “You work so hard every day to keep the weight off and to lose more weight and you see the numbers going back up. Right now, I’m done.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

