‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Gained Weight After Contracting Coronavirus

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton back at a rehabilitation facility following a serious health scare. She hopes to lose weight, as she wants bariatric surgery. But episode 2 of the new season showed how Tammy gained weight while in rehab. Here’s what she said about contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) and weight gain.

Tammy Slaton gained weight in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 2 featured Tammy Slaton in rehab. Tammy hoped to lose enough weight to attain bariatric surgery. But she realized she gained 10 pounds after one of her scheduled weigh-ins.

“The last time I weighed in, I was 573,” Tammy explained to the cameras before stepping on the scale. “And I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery. I’m probably going to be 10 pounds away from my goal. … Seeing the numbers go up, it’s one of my worst fears.”

Tammy didn’t see the scale go down. The new number on the scale read 583, revealing she gained back 10 pounds despite her best efforts.

“It’s frustrating,” she commented. “You work so hard every day to keep the weight off and to lose more weight and you see the numbers going back up. Right now, I’m done.”

She said she gained weight after contracting coronavirus

Tammy Slaton talked to her nursing assistant about her 10-pound weight gain in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4.

“I’m so ready to go home, but I still have to make it down to 550 to be approved for bariatric surgery,” Tammy told the cameras in a clip from Access Hollywood.

Her nursing assistant, Kimberly, then explained possible reasons for Tammy’s weight-loss plateau. But Tammy still expressed a lot of concern over her lack of weight loss. “I’m really worried because whenever I get close to my goal, something always happens.”

Tammy explained that years ago, she was just nine pounds away from her goal weight. Unfortunately, after she contracted coronavirus, she gained back some weight. “And then I got COVID,” Tammy said. “So, of course, my weight went up. Something always goes wrong.”

Dr. Eric Smith talked to Tammy Slaton in the past about weight gain and coronavirus

Tammy Slaton had coronavirus years before 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 was filmed. At the time, Dr. Eric Smith spoke to Tammy about how he was glad she wasn’t blaming weight gain on contracting the virus, People reports. Tammy hoped to lose weight, but she recently gained weight back.

“You could’ve blamed [that] you couldn’t get out of bed, you could’ve blamed that you had COVID and you could’ve blamed that you were in the hospital, and you didn’t,” Dr. Eric Smith told her. “And believe it or not, that’s a step forward from where you’ve been in the past. So, you just made progress even though your weight went up.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

