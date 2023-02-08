‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Planned to Leave Rehab Months Ago

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 features Tammy Slaton’s journey to qualifying for bariatric surgery. Tammy entered rehab in season 4 at over 700 pounds and finally qualifies for surgery in episode 4. Now, Tammy’s still living at the rehab facility despite planning on leaving months ago.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 star Tammy Slaton is still living at the rehab facility

Tammy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC Australia via YouTube

Tammy Slaton resides at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Viewers see her head to the facility in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1 after feeling unwell. Unfortunately, Tammy was rushed to the hospital after she couldn’t breathe — but after receiving a tracheotomy, she went back to rehab hoping to lose enough weight for weight-loss surgery.

Chris Combs explained Tammy’s serious health scare in episode 1. “But, the next day, the facility called and told me Tammy took a turn for the worse, and they had transported Tammy to the hospital, and she had quit breathing,” he said. “They didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 4 shows Tammy Slaton qualifying for bariatric surgery. And fans know she ultimately had the surgery, which they’ll likely see as the season continues. Tammy’s TikTok shows she’s still living at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center months after the surgery.

A source said she planned to leave rehab in December 2022

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton getting a lot out of Windsor Lane rehab center. She has a therapist and nurses who hold her accountable and keep her on track. A source told The Sun that she was advised to stay at the facility after weight-loss surgery, as the nurses were “monitoring Tammy and making sure she’s staying on her diet after the surgery.” Additionally, her family reportedly wanted her to stay there longer.

The source also noted that Tammy planned on returning to Kentucky in December 2022. But, according to Tammy’s TikTok, she still appeared to stay at the facility with her husband, Caleb Willingham, in January 2023. It’s difficult to tell where Tammy’s February 2023 TikToks were taken, as her more recent posts have a dark background. But there’s still no indication she’s left Windsor Lane just yet.

The insider who spoke to The Sun also mentioned that Tammy’s husband plans on returning to Kentucky with her. They might still be making their living arrangements if they haven’t left rehab, and there’s a good chance they’ll want to leave together.

Has Tammy Slaton lost any weight?

The insider told The Sun that Tammy lost significant weight after weight-loss surgery. “She has drastically lost weight compared to what she used to be like,” the insider mentioned. “I’m super impressed with her.”

Tammy can’t speak too much about her bodily changes. She told her TikTok followers that her contract with TLC forbids her from giving too much information online. “I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on, like my weight, and my hair, and my clothes, and my marriage,” she said. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

