‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton’s Family ‘Pushed Her’ to Remain in Rehab After Weight Loss Surgery

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses on Tammy Slaton reentering rehab after a health scare. Tammy’s scary health situation nearly took her life, and once she went back into rehab, she hoped to get back to losing weight until she could qualify for gastric bypass surgery. Now, Tammy remains in rehab months after getting the weight loss surgery, and a source claimed her family pushed her to stay there.

Did Tammy Slaton have gastric bypass surgery?

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

The first few episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 show Tammy Slaton working on her weight loss. She reentered rehab at 717 pounds — her highest weight to date. She was able to get her weight down to 573 fairly quickly, but she was taken aback when she regained 10 pounds during a weigh-in in episode 2. After feeling discouraged, she vowed to keep trying to get down to 550 pounds to qualify for bariatric surgery.

The Sun reports Tammy got to her goal weight and got bariatric surgery at the end of summer 2022. She had the surgery in Lexington, Kentucky. “It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” an insider shared with the site. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.”

She still lives in the rehab facility after surgery

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 will surely show Tammy Slaton reaching her goal weight and going in for the surgery. And according to Tammy’s TikTok, she remains at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The source who spoke with The Sun stated nurses were “monitoring Tammy and making sure she’s staying on her diet after the surgery.” But after that, Tammy’s family wanted her to stay at the facility.

“She has a choice to leave and they’ve already heard that, but her family’s kind of just pushed her to stay there a little bit longer,” the source added. “She was supposed to come home in August after the surgery for a month and her release date was then supposed to be September 1, but they kept pushing it back.”

Tammy’s TikTok shows she had her tracheotomy removed, which is positive progress. But she and her husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she met at the rehab center, remain there.

Tammy Slaton will live in Kentucky with her husband in the future

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham won’t stay at the rehab facility forever. The Sun reports Caleb plans on moving to Kentucky for Tammy.

Tammy and Amy Slaton used to live in a duplex together, but Tammy moved into an apartment of her own. The 1,976-square-foot duplex had four bedrooms and two bathrooms and was valued at $239,000.

Unfortunately, after Amy moved out of the home, it was burglarized. “The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out,” the Union County deputy told The Sun. “The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in.” The suspects reportedly “kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy’s] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture.”

The robbery made Tammy want to sell the house, as it seemed possible a “crazy fan” may have done the damage.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

