‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Welcomes Baby No. 2

Amy Slaton and her husband Michael have welcomed their second child.

Amy and her sister Tammy Slaton appear on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters.

The network has not yet announced if the show will return for season 4.

Congratulations are in order. TLC star Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman have welcomed their second child. The couple is known for appearing on 1000-lb Sisters along with Amy’s sister Tammy Slaton.

Amy Slaton gave birth to a baby boy on July 5

Amy, 34, gave birth to a son, Glenn Allen Halterman on July 5. The baby, who was born via C-section, weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 17.5 inches long.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy and Michael said in a statement shared with TLC. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

The couple’s first son, Gage Deon, was born in November 2020.

Amy announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in January 2022

In early January, Amy revealed that she and Michael were expecting their second child.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”

Later that month, Amy shared a video from her gender reveal party on YouTube. Though she had been hoping for a girl, she learned she’d be having another boy. At the time, Amy and Michael were planning on naming the baby John, but they apparently decided to go in a different direction.

Amy and Tammy star in ‘1000-lb Sisters’

Amy and her sister Tammy rose to fame on TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, which premiered in 2020. The show’s third season wrapped up in late 2022.

The reality series chronicles Amy and Tammy’s family life and efforts to lose weight. Amy has been successful in her quest to shed pounds. When the show began, she weighed just over 400 pounds. But she wanted to lose weight so she could have a baby. By season 3, she was down to 275 pounds thanks to a combination of surgery and changes to her diet and exercise routine.

Tammy’s weight loss journey has been rockier than her sister’s. She weighed 605 pounds when the show began and has struggled to lose the weight required to qualify for bariatric surgery. She’s also faced various medical crises. That includes an incident at the end of season 3 that required doctors to place her in a medically-induced coma. She’s since lost more than 100 pounds, according to In Touch Weekly.

TLC has not confirmed if 1000-lb Sisters will return for season 4.

