‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton’s Doctor Says She Needs to Deal With Her ‘Personal Demons’

Will Tammy Slaton ever be able to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery? The star of TLC’s reality series 1000-lb Sisters has struggled to make progress with her weight loss goals in the past, but her doctor recently said that he still believes Tammy can be successful.

Tammy Slaton returns to TV in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

Over three seasons of 1000-lb Sisters, fans have watched as Tammy has largely failed in her efforts to shed the pounds she must lose to be eligible for weight loss surgery. Meanwhile, her health has grown increasingly precarious. The show’s third season ended on a somber note as Tammy was rushed to the emergency room after she stopped breathing.

Though Tammy recovered from that incident, her health is on the line. The show’s upcoming fourth season, which premieres Jan. 17, will follow Tammy during her stay in rehab, including her new relationship with Caleb Willingham. Meanwhile, her doctor continues to stress how important it is that she lose weight.

“I told you, Tammy, you have real risks,” Dr. Eric Smith says in a teaser (via YouTube) for the upcoming episodes.

“If she don’t get the surgery, she’s gonna die because of her weight,” her brother Chris says.

Tammy Slaton’s doctor believes she can reach her goals

Many 1000-lb Sisters fans have grown frustrated with what they see as Tammy’s refusal to take responsibility for her own health. They wonder if she’ll ever be able to lose a significant amount of weight. But Smith, the Kentucky physician who treats Tammy, has faith in her.

“It’s tough because you know what she’s capable of,” he recently told LEX 18 News. But he said it was important to meet Tammy where she is at the moment – and be ready to help her when the time is right.

“You can’t scare people into their rock bottom,” Smith said. “You can’t push them into their rock bottom, but when they hit it, it’s our job to be there for them and support them.”

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ doctor says Tammy must confront her ‘personal demons’

Smith went on to say that before Tammy could reach her weight loss goals, she needed to deal with the underlying issues that led her to gain weight in the first place.

Both Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton had a difficult relationship with their mother.

“Growing up we didn’t get very much attention, we didn’t get very many hugs,” Tammy revealed on the show. She has also spoken about the bullying she experienced as a child and her experiences with depression.

“There’s a lot of hurt that Tammy has experienced through her life,” Smith said. “I think once we’re able to get Tammy to deal with some of her, say personal demons, then she’s more apt to be able to do what she needs to do to be successful.”

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

