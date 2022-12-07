‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton’s Family Fears for Her Health in Sneak Peek at 2023 Season

The Slaton sisters are back. TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters returns for season 4 in January 2023. And a just-released teaser hints at what’s in store for the siblings in the new episodes. Amy Slaton has some exciting baby news, while Tammy Slaton is still struggling to lose weight following a serious health crisis at the end of season 3.

The Slaton sisters return to TLC in January 2023

Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Tammy and Amy made their TLC debut back in 2020. At the time, they weighed a combined 1000 pounds. Amy was about 400 pounds, while Tammy weighed roughly 600 pounds. Both sisters wanted to lose weight and eventually qualify for weight loss surgery, especially Amy, who hoped to become a mother.

In season 1, Amy lost enough weight to be eligible for surgery. Just a few months after her gastric bypass, she learned she was pregnant with her first child. Tammy, however, struggled to eat healthier, be more active, and shed pounds. Over the next few seasons of 1000-lb Sisters, her weight fluctuated, eventually increasing to about 650 pounds. At the end of season 3, she experienced a major health scare that landed her in the hospital in a medically induced coma.

So, where is Tammy Slaton now? Viewers will find out how she’s coping following her hospitalization when 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Jan. 17.

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ continues to struggle with her health

The Slaton Sisters are coming back Jan. 17! Get ready for another season of sibling fights, doctor visits, and plenty of shenanigans! #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/e1PjN7feaW — TLC Network (@TLC) December 6, 2022

When Tammy was placed in a coma, her family feared for the worst. In the season 3 finale, her sister Amanda confessed that she and her siblings preparing themselves to make funeral arrangements for their sister. Fortunately, Tammy survived. 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 picks up following Tammy’s health crisis.

“I’m still here, b*tches,” she says in a sneak peek for the new season (via Twitter).

Amy has returned to the rehab facility in Ohio where she was previously living. But the distance from her family in Kentucky is hard to deal with.

“I’m struggling with just being so far away from family,” she says. Losing weight also continues to be a challenge.

“I’ve told you, Tammy. You have real risks,” her doctor tells her in the teaser.

“If she don’t get the surgery, she’s gonna die because of her weight,” Tammy’s brother Chris Combs says.

Amy Slaton prepares to welcome baby No. 2 in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

While Tammy’s ongoing health issues are a concern for her family, they also have happy news to celebrate. Amy and her husband Michael are growing their family.

“We’re expecting another child,” Michael says.

“Baby No. 2, y’all!” Amy says as she holds up an ultrasound image.

But it won’t necessarily be an easy pregnancy for Amy. “The doctor has concerns with this baby,” she says. “I’m still, I’m in a lot of pain.”

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

