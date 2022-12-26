‘1000-lb Sisters’: Who Is Tammy’s Husband Caleb Willingham?

No more Slaton sisters! Tammy Slaton of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters is a married woman. Here’s what we know about Tammy’s new husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ met her husband at her rehab center

At the end of 1000-lb Sisters Season 3, Tammy decided to take more control of her health and return to a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. Her stay in the facility got off to a rough start when she had to be hospitalized for breathing problems. However, she was eventually able to return to rehab, where her life began to change in major ways.

After her return to rehab, Tammy was able to lose more than 100 pounds, her brother Chris revealed in the show’s season 3 finale. She’s apparently been at the Ohio facility ever since, which is where she met her husband Caleb.

So far, we don’t know much about Tammy’s new man. However, a source told The Sun that the two connected in rehab over their similar experiences with their weight and that each was an important source of support for the other during their time in the facility.

Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham in November 2022

After striking up a romance with Caleb, Tammy decided to tie the knot with her new beau, who proposed in October 2022. She and Caleb wed on Saturday, Nov. 19, People reported.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the TLC star said. “I’m married now!”

Thirty of the couple’s friends and family attended the small ceremony, which was held at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gidsonburg, Ohio. Guests included Tammy’s sister and 1000-lb Sisters co-star, Amy Slaton.

Caleb reportedly plans to move with Tammy to her home state of Kentucky when they both leave rehab.

Amy and Tammy return to TV in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

1000-lb Sisters fans will likely learn more about Caleb when season 4 returns in January 2023. His and Tammy’s wedding will be featured in the new episodes, according to People.

The new season will also chronicle the ups and downs of Amy’s pregnancy with her second child.

“The doctor has concerns with this baby,” Amy says in a sneak peek for the new season (via Twitter). “I’m still, I’m in a lot of pain.”

The fourth season of 1000-lb Sisters will also explore Tammy’s recovery following her health scare at the end of season 3 and her time in the rehab facility.

“I’m still here, b*tches,” Tammy announces in the sneak peek. Meanwhile, her doctor warns her that she needs to start taking her health seriously.

“I’ve told you, Tammy. You have real risks,” her doctor tells her.

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. 1000-lb Sisters Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on discovery+.

