The 11 ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Christmas Episodes, Ranked

Happy holidays, Bob’s Burgers fans! It’s the time of the year for viewers of the FOX television show to sit down with a cup of egg nog — hopefully, tastier than Linda’s recipe — and rewatch the 11 Christmas episodes. From welcoming a mannequin into their home to struggling to juggle three holiday performances in one night, the Belchers have done it all. Read on for our ranking of the hilarious and heartwarming Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes.

11. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 12 Episode 10, ‘Gene’s Christmas Break’

While we love all of the Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes, one has to be last — season 12’s “Gene’s Christmas Break.” It’s a fun episode that centers around the most overlooked Belcher kid, Gene, but it’s mostly forgettable.

Yes, there are a few laughs here and there. And Bob, Linda, Tina, and Louise’s attempt to recreate Percy McTinsel-bud’s “Tinsel Machine” is so pure it makes our hearts melt. However, it’s difficult to remember what else happens during “Gene’s Christmas Break.” And that’s why it’s the low man on the totem pole for Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes.

10. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 3 Episode 9, ‘Bob Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins’

The first Bob’s Burgers Christmas episode is undoubtedly its strangest, which was typical for the early seasons. But the premise and execution of season 3 episode 9 didn’t exactly stick the landing, which is why it’s toward the bottom of our list.

“Bob Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins” introduces a new character, Chet, who believes he was previously a mannequin. Since the Belchers, who found Chet inside Bob’s late uncle’s storage unit, felt bad for him, they let him stay in their basement. Chet repays them by setting up holiday window displays in the restaurant.

But then the plot turns into finding Chet’s long-lost love, who happens to be a mannequin. And things get strange.

Overall, this Christmas episode reminds us of the early days of Bob’s Burgers. But some things are better left in the past.

9. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 9 Episode 10, ‘Better Off Sled’

“Better Off Sled” is technically a Christmas episode, but it doesn’t feel like it. Instead, it’s about the kids trying to sled down a big hill during their holiday break, only to be met by teenage bullies.

Bob’s Burgers Season 9 Episode 10 features the return of Louise’s nemesis, Logan. And while we love their rivalry, the best part of the episode comes in the form of Regular-Sized Rudy’s cousin Mandy. The grunt she lets out when pelting snowballs at Logan and his friends is hilarious. Please bring Mandy back, writers.

The more Christmas-y part of the half-hour comes when Bob and Linda try to knit scarves as presents for the kids. To everyone’s surprise, Bob is a natural, whereas Linda should probably never knit again.

8. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 11 Episode 10, ‘Yachty or Nice’

We love Uncle Father Santa Teddy!

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 Episode 10, “Yachty or Nice,” features Louise’s tried and true tradition of wanting to be selfish with her Christmas gifts and then doing the right thing at the last second. While another episode on this list executes that trope a little bit better, this one is still a fun holiday installment.

“Yachty or Nice” also features Linda’s iconic obsession with the mayor and Bob in all his paranoid glory when he believes Jimmy Pesto is out to get him. Plus, we’re always happy to see Teddy interacting with the Belcher children and teaching them an important lesson.

7. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 6 Episode 5, ‘Nice-Capades’

We strongly believe that Louise is the shining star of Bob’s Burgers, and season 6 episode 5 proves that.

When she is rude to a mall Santa in “Nice-Capades,” Louise is willing to do whatever it takes for him not to tell the big man at the North Pole. And she concludes that she has to put on an Ice Capades show, detailing all of the good things she did that year. The twist is that Louise hasn’t done any of the things she’s claiming she has.

Louise enlists the help of her family, Teddy, and the Fischoeder brothers to put on a spectacular show. But, of course, in the end, the youngest Belcher child realizes that lying is wrong. Louise comes clean and gives a heartwarming speech that earns her a spot on the Nice List. Hopefully, one year, Louise will get her shark.

6. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 10 Episode 10, ‘Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas’

Everyone needs a Linda Belcher during the holiday season.

The matriarch of Bob’s Burgers gets a temp job at the post office in season 10 episode 10. She’s the perfect person for the job — even though her colleagues might disagree. Linda has an infinite amount of Christmas spirit, which serves her well when one child’s present won’t arrive in time for the holiday. Linda races against the clock to deliver the package, and her dedication makes this episode worth remembering.

Some of the best Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes incorporate the right amount of funny and sentimental moments. And “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas” does just that.

5. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 5 Episode 6, ‘Father of the Bob’

We rarely hear or see Bob’s side of the family in Bob’s Burgers. But when we do, it’s a delight.

Bob doesn’t have the best relationship with his father, and season 5’s Christmas episode explains why. Big Bob wanted his son to become his partner and help him run the family diner. But Bob had other plans. Since his father wasn’t welcoming to his new ideas and burger creations, Bob set off on his own and opened a restaurant with Linda.

Flash-forward to the present day, Bob was forced to confront his father and their history during his Christmas party in “Father of the Bob.” The awkward tension between them crumbled after Bob embarrassed his dad in the diner. And the best part came when the father and son duo danced out their differences in a gay bar next door. Christmas worked its magic once again.

4. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 4 Episode 8, ‘Christmas in the Car’

Bob’s Burgers‘ second attempt at a Christmas episode hits it out of the park.

Season 4’s “Christmas in the Car” brings the family together on Christmas Eve, searching for a tree after Linda’s second tree of the season died. Linda is one of those people who start celebrating Christmas the day after Halloween, and we love her for it.

During the dysfunctional Belchers’ road trip, they run into an angry candy cane truck driver. The unseen man is seemingly out to get them after Bob accidentally cuts him off. The family ends up hiding in the woods, but the driver finds them, and they realize that the man is just having a crappy Christmas. Ultimately, the Belchers decide to help him and give him their tree.

“Christmas in the Car” is a reminder that the holidays aren’t joyful for everyone and to show kindness to all.

3. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 7 Episode 7, ‘The Last Gingerbread House on the Left’

Many people who celebrate Christmas build gingerbread houses every year as a tradition. But the activity doesn’t typically end in a gunfight — or, at least, we hope it doesn’t.

Bob’s Burgers Season 7 Episode 7, “The Last Gingerbread House on the Left,” features two delightful stories as Bob joins Mr. Fischoeder’s “friendly” gingerbread house competition and Linda, Teddy, and the kids go around the neighborhood caroling. And everyone learns that some people aren’t exactly what they seem.

Mr. Fischoeder is one of Bob’s Burgers‘ best supporting characters, and his appearance in this Christmas episode is half the reason why it’s so high on this list. The other reason is his “gingerbooms.”

2. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 13 Episode 10, ‘The Plight Before Christmas’

Our second-place ranking for Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Episode 10, “The Plight Before Christmas,” might be a victim of recency bias. But its high placement could also be because it’s one of the most touching episodes the show has ever produced.

It had the unmistakable Bob’s Burgers humor, with Bob running through the streets trying to find the library only to realize there are multiple branches in their town. But more importantly, the episode contained the emotional quality that sets the show apart from other animation series.

Louise was acting strangely from the beginning of “The Plight Before Christmas.” And it was Tina who discovered it was because her sister took the poetry reading seriously, breaking our hearts when we remembered how no one was there to watch her shine. But when Tina burst through the doors to be there for Louise, as Gene’s sixth-grade class played xylophones across town, tears welled in our eyes.

And what followed made the tears fall. Louise read her beautiful poem and reminded us what Christmas is really about. P.S. — We’ll need a download of “What’s Around the Tree” by H.E.R. ASAP.

1. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 8 Episodes 6 and 7, ‘The Bleakening: Part 1 and Part 2’

What comes as a surprise to no one, “The Bleakening” is the best Bob’s Burgers Christmas episode. It’s the only installment that has two parts, and it has a couple of great plot twists.

Linda is desperate to spread holiday cheer, so she throws a party in the restaurant. There, she serves awful egg nog and displays her favorite ornaments on the top of the family’s Christmas tree. However, everything goes horribly wrong when someone steals Linda’s tree.

Whereas Bob and Linda believe the culprit is someone from their party, Tina, Gene, and Louise think it’s the Bleaken, a dark creature who steals presents from children. The mystery and suspense culminate in a midnight quest that will leave everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Bob’s Burgers Season 13 will return on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

