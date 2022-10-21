15 Best 2022 Movie Halloween Costumes

Finding the perfect Halloween costume for a movie lover can be a difficult task. It’s made even more challenging when trying to pick from the most recent selection of movies to stay current. However, 2022 was a great year for movies to pull Halloween costumes from. Whether you’re a horror fiend or looking to make a reference to the most recent action blockbuster, there are several fantastic options to go with.

Pearl from ‘Pearl’

Mia Goth as Pearl | A24

A24 made another big statement within the horror genre in 2022, providing more ideas for Halloween costumes. Ti West wrote and directed X and then revealed the secretly-filmed prequel, Pearl. This major feat consumed many genre conversations over the year, making it an instantly recognizable source for Halloween.

Mia Goth gave a haunting performance in the lead role of Pearl. She wears a couple of iconic outfits, but the one in all-red is certainly the show-stopping centerpiece. Complete the look with a fake ax and the mascara lines and you’re ready to go.

Art the Clown from ‘Terrifier 2’

David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown | Cinedigm

Terrifier 2 did more than just open in major movie theater chains as a grotesque unrated film, which was already impressive enough. The low-budget slasher flick generated loads of social media conversation (positive and negative), as well as an impressive box office showing. Art the Clown became a modern slasher icon, earning loyal fans around the world.

Art the Clown from Terrifier 2 is an excellent costume idea. Those who recognize it will be clear fans, while others will still see a horrifying clown. Add splattered blood for an even more brutal costume. Additionally, the Pale Girl in the sequel is another great idea for those looking for a slightly different aesthetic.

Black Adam from ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Black Adam | Warner Bros. Pictures

The superhero craze is still in full swing. Black Adam introduces the anti-hero, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It earned mixed reviews from critics, but it’s still sure to garner quite the conversation over the rest of the year. Some previous characters from the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe already have Halloween costumes that are too common in 2022. However, this one’s different.

Those wanting a slightly edgier comic book character to dress up as found their match. It’s a fairly basic costume compared to some other hero looks, but other folks at social gatherings are sure to instantly recognize this legendary anti-hero. Black Adam only just got his origin story, so he’s a fresh pick to go with.

Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’

Jamie Clayton as Pinhead | Spyglass Media Group.

The Hellraiser franchise got a new modern feature film in 2022. It went straight to streaming on Hulu, but it still generated plenty of conversation on social media. Additionally, any horror fan will instantly recognize any call back to Pinhead. The new version takes on a bit more of an androgynous look than previous iterations.

Jamie Clayton gave a wonderful performance as the new Pinhead in Hellraiser. The new design gives a very different approach to the character, while still preserving what Clive Barker intended. This one will require a gnarly mask, but if you’re able to get your hands on it, you’ll certainly be making a statement with it.

Elvis Presley from ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley | Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros. Pictures

Biopics are always in the awards season conversation, and this year is no different. Some Halloween costumes from 2022 movies can also be inspired by real-life people. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is in the Oscars conversation thanks to Austin Butler’s fearless performance. The hyper-stylized visuals also have a part to play.

Those who are big fans of Elvis Presley will already have this costume idea in mind. But, the movie certainly gives another nudge to go for it. There is a wide variety of looks and aesthetics to choose from. The hair is especially certain to give away exactly who you’re dressing up as.

Buzz Lightyear from ‘Lightyear’

Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) | Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar is always a great place to look for great movie costume ideas. Lightyear didn’t impress in the same way that many previous Pixar projects did. However, it features a slightly different look for one of their most iconic characters–Buzz Lightyear.

Even for those who didn’t see Lightyear, everybody would recognize the character himself. The Toy Story character is a favorite of many moviegoing audiences around the world. Lightyear gives another opportunity to put together a costume, but with a slightly different aesthetic.

Maverick from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise as Maverick | Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick dominated at the box office in 2022, making Maverick himself one of the best Halloween costumes. The film broke records and is one of the most talked about films of the year. Additionally, the fact that it’s a legacy sequel only further solidifies a great option for the holiday.

There isn’t even any need for the helmet, but those who are able to get their hands on it will make the look even more recognizable.

Googly eyes or hot dog fingers from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once is an excellent film with so many laugh-out-loud moments. However, it also has a heart that managed to bring many audiences to tears. The film really does have it all, including intense action sequences with stunning fight choreography.

There are a few Halloween costume ideas to pull from the movie. Go get some googly eyes and replicate Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn fight aesthetic. Or, go for the hot dog fingers and prance around, which will get you plenty of attention.

Alice from ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Rachel Sennott as Alice | A24

Another A24 winner comes in the horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. It was especially a big pick among younger audiences, as it mercilessly pokes fun at generation Z culture. However, some characters really caught the attention of viewers, becoming a social media phenomenon.

Rachel Sennott’s Alice makes one of the best Halloween costumes for a 2022 movie pick. It isn’t even the clothes that make this recognizable. Rather, it’s the neon glow sticks and the lollipop that makes this stand out.

The Grabber from ‘The Black Phone’

Ethan Hawke as The Grabber | Universal Pictures

The Black Phone moved release dates several times, but audiences had a blast getting scared when it finally hit theaters. The Grabber makes an excellent costume choice, with the mask itself being the instant giveaway as to who you’re dressing up as.

Add a little performance into your costume to really sell this one, as he can become incredibly expressive with his body language.

Ghostface from ‘Scream’

Ghostface | Paramount Pictures

The Scream franchise also made a big return to the silver screen this year. Wes Craven’s franchise divided many audiences over the course of its sequels, and the new installment is no different. It brings back the legacy characters, including Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Ghostface is a classic serial killer and the costume is a frequent favorite. Nevertheless, it’s one of the 2022 Halloween costumes that everybody will instantly recognize. Also, the mask is easily removable, if it starts getting a bit too hot.

Burger bikini from ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts) | 20th Century Studios

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was long-anticipated, especially after its delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It brings back the Belcher family and all of their antics for the silver screen and gorgeous animation. Those who love the show highly enjoyed seeing their favorite characters do their thing on the big screen.

A frequent gag in The Bob’s Burgers Movie involves a burger mascot costume with a bikini over it. This one obviously isn’t going for scares, but it’s a comedic option that is sure to excite any fellow fans of the animated television show.

Mei panda from ‘Turning Red’

Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) | Disney/Pixar

The other Pixar film released in the year 2022 was Turning Red. Unfortunately, it went straight to Disney+ and it didn’t have the chance to play on the silver screen. Nevertheless, many audiences related to its coming-of-age story wrapped in the studio’s famously comedic, but heartfelt package.

The lead character, Mei (Rosalie Chiang), turns into a red panda when she gets too excited. It would be very easy to do a more simplistic version of this with a red hoodie, ears, and a tail that would make for an adorable outfit.

Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, or America Chavez from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw a few different superhero characters hit theaters earlier this year. The title character (Benedict Cumberbatch) has to face the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who became all-powerful when she decides to pursue America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) for her multi-dimensional powers.

The Doctor Strange aesthetic is a cool one for those looking to have a cape. But, Scarlet Witch has a new, legendary costume that is perfect for anybody looking for a bit of a more evil appearance. America Chavez requires the iconic jacket, but it’s a fairly simplistic look that’s easy to pull off.

Thor or Mighty Thor from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

This year’s Thor: Love and Thunder brought the title character back to a solo film for the first time since Thor: Ragnarok. Thor must face Gorr (Christian Bale) in high stakes that could spell out brutal consequences for the gods. It also introduces Jane Foster’s ascent into Mighty Thor.

Thor, Mighty Thor, and Gorr are all possible costume ideas for those searching for a cool comic book aesthetic. Couples looking for matching costumes could do a Thor and Mighty Thor pair-up to really steal the show.

