15 Surprising Things Fans May Not Know About George Harrison

George Harrison was the lead guitarist for The Beatles who later found success as a solo performer and songwriter. It’s pretty common knowledge that he was one of the four members of the most popular band in the history of rock and roll. But with such a long and prolific career, there are probably a few things you missed about the late musician.

Here are 15 amazing things you probably didn’t know about the rock legend.

Former Beatle George Harrison in 1967 | Chapman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

15. George Harrison was the first Beatle to release a solo album

Harrison was actually the first member of The Beatles to release a solo album. On November 1, 1968, he released the soundtrack to the psychedelic film Wonderwall — which also happened to be the first album issued by the band’s new label, Apple Records.

This album release was an entire year and a half before Ringo Starr’s Sentimental Journey (March 1970). As well as Paul McCartney’s, McCartney, which came out in April 1970 — marking the official end of the Beatles. John Lennon’s first solo album, Plastic Ono Band, was released in December 1970.

14. He raised millions for Bangladeshi refugees

In 1971, Bangladeshi refugees were victims of war and devastating cyclones — and they were facing starvation. After hearing about the situation from his friend, Indian musician Ravi Shankar, Harrison organized the Concert for Bangladesh benefit at Madison Square Garden to raise money for the cause.

Basically, he created the mega rockstar benefit concert that was the precursor to shows like Live Aid. Twice in one day, Harrison played alongside his former bandmate Ringo Starr, as well as Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Badfinger, Leon Russell, and Billy Preston. By 1985, the two sold-out shows and the proceeds from the live album and movie had raised approximately $12 million.

13. George Harrison wrote a song about his massive London property

In 1970, Harrison bought the 120-room Friar Park mansion that sat on a 66-acre property near London. Previously owned by Sir Frank Crisp from 1889 to 1919, Harrison nicknamed the home the Crackerbox Palace.

After he bought the property, Harrison wrote The Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp for his 1970 album All Things Must Pass. He also wrote Crackerbox Palace for his 1976 album Thirty Three & ⅓.

12. He met Paul McCartney on a bus to school

Harrison learned to play the guitar in secondary school. And when he met McCartney on the bus, the duo bonded over their shared love of music. McCartney would later invite Harrison to join The Quarryman, a band he had started with his friend, John Lennon.

11. George Harrison really loved hanging out with Bob Dylan

It was 1964 when The Beatles first met Bob Dylan, and everyone immediately became friends. But it was Harrison who had a special bond with Dylan, and they collaborated numerous times over the years while maintaining a lifelong friendship.

In 1968, Harrison stayed at Dylan’s New York home for weeks and they wrote the song I’d Have You Anytime. Two decades later, they were bandmates in the Traveling Wilburys.

10. He came up with the band name

Speaking of the Traveling Wilburys, it was Harrison who named the supergroup — which also featured Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. Wilbury was a slang term that Harrison often used when making music. It was an abbreviation of the phrase “We’ll bury ’em in the mix,” which is a way to describe removing minor mistakes and imperfections from their recordings.

The name that Harrison originally pitched was the Trembling Wilburys. But, the group thought the name Traveling Wilburys was a better fit.

9. George Harrison introduced The Beatles to Indian culture and mysticism

In the 1960s, Harrison embraced mysticism and he introduced The Beatles to Indian instrumentation. He helped broaden the musical horizons of both his bandmates and their Western audience by incorporating Indian instrumentation — notably Harrison’s sitar skills — into their later records.

All four Beatles explored transcendental meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India, thanks to Harrison.

8. He was the first Beatle to visit America

Before the Fab Four landed at New York’s JFK airport in February 1964, Harrison had already visited the United States and played a show. In the fall of 1963, Harrison went on an 18-day trip to America to visit his sister Louise and her husband George Caldwell.

During his stay, Harrison played with The Four Vests band at the VFW Hall in Eldorado, Illinois. In the second set, he took over lead guitar and then he sang Roll Over Beethoven and Your Cheatin’ Heart.

7. George Harrison was the first Beatle to top the charts on his own

Just a few short weeks after The Beatles broke up, Harrison started recording the songs for the triple album All Things Must Pass. That came out in November 1970. And early the following year, it topped the Billboard and Melody maker charts. He also hit number one with the album’s first single My Sweet Lord.

6. If it wasn’t for the former Beatle, there would be no ‘Life of Brian’

Harrison set up the production company Handmade Films to fund the Monty Python comedy Life of Brian after EMI Films withdrew its funding for the project. In addition to saving the comedy classic — which is often ranked as one of the best comedies of all time — Harrison also starred as the owner of the Mount, Mr. Papadopoulos.

5. George Harrison wasn’t necessarily the ‘quiet Beatle’

Harrison was often referred to as the quiet Beatle, but that may have just been the case when it came to the media. His friend — and fellow Traveling Wilbury — the late Tom Petty once said that Harrison “never shut up,” and was the “best hang you could imagine.”

4. He lost his virginity with his bandmates in the room

The Beatles were broke when they were first starting out. So, when they weren’t on stage, they shared a basement in Germany and slept on bunk beds. Harrison was just 17 at the time and lost his virginity on his bunk bed with his bandmates in the room. No one could see anything, but he says he got “cheers” from his bandmates when he was done.

3. George Harrison was found guilty of plagiarism

A few months after he released his first number one hit My Sweet Lord, Harrison was sued for copyright infringement by the publisher of the 1963 hit He’s So Fine by the Chiffons. In 1976, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Harrison had “subconsciously” copied the Chiffons’ tune after he admitted in court that he was familiar with He’s So Fine.

Harrison later re-recorded My Sweet Lord in 2000, removing key elements of the song that possibly led to the ruling.

2. He joined The Beatles at the age of 15

Harrison was only 27 years old when The Beatles broke up in 1970, but he had already been in the band for 12 years. He joined The Quarrymen — the earliest version of The Beatles — in March 1958.

He had just turned 15, and John Lennon felt he was too young. But, Harrison was eventually accepted as a member after more socializing with the band and his impressive fill-in performances.

1. George Harrison helped change anti-stalking laws in England

After John Lennon’s death in 1980, Harrison kept a low profile. But in 1999, a man broke into his house in England and stabbed him in the chest. The attacker was actually found not guilty by reason of insanity, but was still sent to a mental hospital. Harrison’s case resulted in tougher British anti-stalking laws.

