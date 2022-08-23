‘1883’: Lamonica Garrett Would Be in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ if Thomas Lives That Long

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 concluded in February, but you can revisit the whole season again on Blu-ray or DVD. You may need a new binge to tide yourself over until Yellowstone Season 5 of the premiere of 1923. Fans are also wondering if anyone from 1883 will make it to the year 1923. 1883 star Lamonica Garrett is hopeful for Thomas.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Yellowstone prequel 1883.]

Garrett spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 12. Here are his hopes for Thomas to appear on the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923. 1883 is on Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 30 and still streaming on Paramount+.

‘Yellowstone’ is out but ‘1923’ is possible

Thomas survived his journey west in 1883. Not everyone was so lucky. Yellowstone takes place over 100 years later so nobody would live that long. The next Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is only 40 years but that’s still asking a lot in the 19th century.

“1923, he could be, hopefully,” Garrett told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The life expectancy back then wasn’t too long but if I got a call saying that he’s still around somewhere, I’d jump back in with both feet.”

Maybe Thomas’s kids could grow up to be on ‘1923’

Thomas found love and had kids on 1883. If Thomas doesn’t make it two decades into the 20th century, at least his kids may have a chance to be in 1923. Still, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is exploring the next generation so he has all new characters.

“I’m not too familiar with what’s going on over there,” Garrett said. “Even the 1883 Bass Reeves, I think that would be somewhere where Thomas would show up maybe, a cameo, I don’t know. Storytelling, they got it figured out. If I got a call, I’d jump in but I haven’t heard anything currently.”

Thomas’s romantic storyline on 1883 was a surprise to Garrett, a pleasant one.

“I hadn’t seen it before, especially a Black cowboy in this time period,” Garrett said. “I haven’t seen that so not only that, but having the happy ending with the love you found was something that was special. That meant something as far as an actor telling this story, you get to have the happy ending and I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

Lamonica Garrett says ‘1883’ had a happy ending for some

Happy endings are far from guaranteed in the Yellowstone saga. Garrett considers Thomas’s 1883 ending happy.

For Thomas, that was an extremely happy ending. Thomas has this outlook on life where he was the positive. He would look at the bright side of things and he was the calm in the storm that was Shea. Thomas talks about, there’s a scene where he says hopefully one of these kids has a kid that changes the world. He told that to Shea in one episode. The fact that Thomas gets to be a part of raising these two children, maybe one of them is one of the kids that will change the world. He was a hopeful guy and in the end, he had a hopeful ending.

For Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), 1883 ended tragically. Garret had an emotional reaction to her death.

“I choked up,” Garrett said. “I got choked up a lot on this show, from reading the scripts to watching it play out after we did it. It’s funny, I got calls from people, direct messages on social media from guys like hey man, I never cry at shows or I’m not the crying type, but you guys got me, man. No matter who you are, if you were invested, if you started watching the show and got behind these characters, you have to have no soul to not be affected from what was going on on that screen.”

